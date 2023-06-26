Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 6.4% by 2030 | Joimax GmbH, Karl Storz

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market is valued at approximately USD 776.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Unilateral biportal endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique used to access and visualize the inside of a joint or body cavity such as the knee, shoulder, hip, or ankle, using an endoscope. It involves the use of two small incisions or portals, one for the endoscope and another for surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and manoeuvrability during surgery. Unlike traditional open surgeries, unilateral biportal endoscopy offers several benefits, including shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and reduced scarring. It also allows for more accurate diagnosis and treatment of joint-related conditions, such as osteoarthritis, meniscus tears, and ligament injuries.

The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as Patients and healthcare providers increasingly opting for minimally invasive surgeries due to their shorter recovery times, reduced scarring, and lower risk of complications compared to traditional open surgeries, coupled with the shift towards outpatient surgeries, which are less expensive and more convenient for patients, is also driving the growth of the unilateral biportal endoscopy market. As a minimally invasive surgical procedure, unilateral biportal endoscopy is well-suited for outpatient settings, reducing the need for hospitalization.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of joint-related conditions, such as osteoarthritis and sports injuries, is driving the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as unilateral biportal endoscopy are acting as major driving factors for market growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported lately, 1.71 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal disorders. Low back pain is the sole top cause of disability in 160 different nations, and musculoskeletal diseases are the main cause of disability globally. Musculoskeletal disorders severely restrict movement and dexterity, which results in early retirement from the workforce, decreased levels of wellbeing, and a decreased capacity to engage in society, according to the first joint estimates. Included in this are the 750,000 deaths that may be directly attributed to exposure to lengthy workdays, which were initially calculated as part of the WHO/ILO Joint Estimates and recognized as the risk factor with the greatest disease-related burden at work, thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for unilateral biportal endoscopy in the global market.

Furthermore, Advances in endoscopic technology, including improved visualization and surgical instruments, are driving the adoption of unilateral biportal endoscopy. These advancements allow for greater precision and accuracy during surgery, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes, as well as Governments are implementing initiatives to reduce healthcare costs, including promoting the use of minimally invasive surgeries such as unilateral biportal endoscopy. This is driving the adoption of these procedures in both developed and developing countries presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, Poor medication pipeline and patient mortality are restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the advantageous reimbursement rules for endoscopic operations in the U.S., significant hospitals in Canada have made investments in new endoscopic equipment, placed a high priority on research projects to advance endoscopy methods, and implemented a new funding approach. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as an increase in medical knowledge and technological progress in the industry are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Endovision Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Bonss Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Joimax GmbH

Karl Storz

Kinetix Lifesciences

Erbe Vision GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

CONMED Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Reusable

Single Use

By Application:

Decompression

Lumbar Central Canal Stenosis

Degenerative Lumbar Canal Stenosis

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Deherniation

Spinal Stabilization

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Other end-users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World