Bone Allografts Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Bone Allografts Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Bone Allografts. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Bone Allografts Market is valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Bone Allografts is a hormone produced by the pancreas that regulates the amount of glucose in the bloodstream at any given time. Some of the key drivers impacting the industry include an aging population and the growing adoption of allografts due to their properties, such as immediate structural support and osteoconductive. The growing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs, and rising healthcare providers’ adherence to allograft are some of the factors propelling the industry’s growth.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The World Health Organization (WHO) population division estimates that there were 900 million people over the age of 60 in 2015 and that by 2050, there will be 2 billion of them. As a result, the market growth will be supported by the growing senior population and the rising prevalence of orthopedic issues. Allografts are steadily replacing autografts as a result of developments in medical and bioengineering technology.

In the coming years, this tendency is anticipated to drive the worldwide bone allografts market. Additionally, the frequency of bone fractures is rising, and complex bone graft techniques are developing. However, the high cost of Bone Allografts stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bone Allografts Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to increased awareness of commercially available new products, accessibility to a highly established healthcare system, and larger healthcare expenditures, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. These factors are the main drivers of regional expansion. Due to reasons including an ageing population and an increase in target markets, Europe is predicted to have significant growth during the projection period, The development of healthcare facilities and available resources was significantly responsible for the increase in life expectancy and quality of life. The subpopulation that is susceptible to a number of diseases and disorders, including degenerative spine diseases, includes a sizeable section of the elderly population.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Lynch Biologics, LLC

Biomatlante

Royal Biologics.

Smith & Nephew.

Xtant Medical

Baxter

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, The Osteo-P Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute (BGS) for the musculoskeletal system is launched, Molecular Matrix, Inc. (MMI). MMI’s hyper-crosslinked carbohydrate polymer (HCCP) technology platform, which has been designed to enhance the microenvironment for bone repair and regeneration, is used to create Osteo-P BGS.

In Aug 2020, Tempest Allograft Bone Matrix was introduced by Spine Wave, marking the company’s entry into the spine biologics market. The company can effectively compete in the demineralized bone allograft section of that market thanks to Tempest Allograft Bone Matrix, which also complements its wide range of cutting-edge spine implant solutions.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Type, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cortical Bone Allografts

Cancellous Bone Allografts

Corticocancellous Bone Allografts

Demineralized Bone Matrices

By Application:

Dental

Spine

Reconstruction & Traumatology

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & Dental Clinics

Orthopaedics And Trauma Centres

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

