Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Booming at a CAGR of 1.76% by 2030 | GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2379

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD 5.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.76% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic condition in which stomach acid and other contents flow back up into the esophagus, causing symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, and difficulty swallowing. Normally, a muscular ring called the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) prevents stomach contents from flowing back into the esophagus, but in GERD, this ring is weakened or relaxed, allowing stomach acid and other contents to escape into the esophagus. GERD can be caused by a variety of factors, including obesity, pregnancy, certain medications, and a hiatal hernia (a condition in which part of the stomach pushes up into the chest through the diaphragm). Treatment for GERD typically involves lifestyle modifications (such as avoiding trigger foods, losing weight, and quitting smoking) and medications to reduce the amount of acid in the stomach. In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to strengthen the LES or repair a hiatal hernia. The goal of GERD therapeutics is to reduce the amount of acid in the stomach and decrease the severity of symptoms. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing geriatric population, coupled with increasing awareness of GERD and its associated symptoms among patients and healthcare providers, which is leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment which in turn is driving the demand for GERD therapeutics.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of GERD is increasing worldwide, primarily due to changing dietary habits, increasing obesity rates, and an aging population. This has resulted in a growing patient population seeking treatment, which is driving the demand for GERD therapeutics. The National Library of Medicine reported that globally, there were 783.95 million GERD cases in 2019, thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for GERD Therapeutics in the global market. Furthermore, there have been significant technological advancements in GERD treatment options, such as minimally invasive surgery and endoscopic treatments, which are driving the demand for these treatments, as well as there is increasing demand for OTC GERD medications due to their easy availability and affordability. This presents an opportunity for companies to expand their OTC offerings in the GERD therapeutics market presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, poor medication pipeline and patient mortality are restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing use of GERD therapeutics as a result of the disease’s rising incidence in the local population. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rising incidences of the ailment, rising knowledge of its treatment among the target market, and rising emphasis on the part of major market participants to diversify their product lines are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adcock Ingram

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2379

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Drug Type:

Antacids

H2 Receptor Blockers

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Pro-kinetic agents

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World