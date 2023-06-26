Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Merck & Co, Inc., Virbac

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market is valued at approximately USD 0.68 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A monoclonal antibody is a type of antibody that is created by cloning a unique white blood cell. Monoclonal antibodies have a monovalent affinity that binds only to the same epitope. Monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health help in binding mono specifically to certain cells or proteins, imitating the animal’s natural response to attack those cells. Factors such as the growing pet population, and increasing expenditure on a pet, coupled with the rising incidences of canine atopic dermatitis are driving the market growth across the globe.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, in 2018, the total expenditure on the pet industry was estimated to account for USD 90.5 billion and the amount is constantly increasing and reached nearly USD 123.6 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing expenditure on a pet is leveraging the growth of Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market. In addition, an increasing number of initiatives by government and various private organizations, as well as growing investment in R&D activities are creating various growth prospects for the market development over the forecasting years.

However, the lack of awareness and several problems associated with the Monoclonal Antibodies are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing expenditure on animal healthcare, rising number of veterinary clinics and hospitals, and the presence of leading companies. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising awareness regarding animal healthcare, rising prevalence of diseases in animals, along with the availability of treatment alternatives are bolstering the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zoetis

Merck & Co, Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Virbac

American Animal Health, Inc.

Hester Biosciences Limited

Colorado Serum Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

in January 2022, Zoetis publicized that its Solensia a product for pain management of osteoarthritis in cats has received the U.S. FDA approval.

In January 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH declared the company’s collaboration with MabGenesis, with the objective of developing monoclonal antibodies for canine diseases.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Animal Type, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Animal Type:

Dogs

Others

By Application:

Dermatology

Pain

Others

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

