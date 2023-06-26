Emerging Trends and Opportunities in the IoT Chip Market: A Comprehensive Market Research Study 2023

New research study titled “IoT Chip Market” for the year 2023, encompassing various aspects such as industry size, market share, growth analysis, segmentation, leading manufacturers and innovations, key trends, market drivers, restraints, regulatory framework, distribution methods, opportunities, strategies, potential roadmap, and annual forecasts until 2031. The primary objective of this market research study is to thoroughly examine the industry, enabling businesses to gain comprehensive insights into the sector and its economic potential. By leveraging accurate statistical research data provided by Report Ocean 2023 to 2031, your business can experience accelerated growth. This report also delves into PESTLE & SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and provides crucial information including expenditure, costs, revenue, and end-users. With over 150+ pages, the document offers a comprehensive table of contents, 180+ figures, tables, charts, and insightful analysis.

Key Players [Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Silicon Laboratories, Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, MediaTek Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Semtech Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telit Communications PLC, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics

The Global IoT Chip market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 32.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

By Hardware

Connectivity IC

Logic Device

Memory Device

Processor

Sensor

By End-Use Applications

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Wearable Devices

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global IoT Chip Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Benefits of Buying Market Research Reports:

