Music Streaming Market Growth Prospects, Projected Demand and Revenue Analysis, and Forecast 2031

New research study titled "Music Streaming Market" for the year 2023, encompassing various aspects such as industry size, market share, growth analysis, segmentation, leading manufacturers and innovations, key trends, market drivers, restraints, regulatory framework, distribution methods, opportunities, strategies, potential roadmap, and annual forecasts until 2031.
Key Players[Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, IHEARTMEDIA, INC., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Pandora, SoundCloud, JOOX, Amazon Music
The Global Music Streaming Market is expected to reach USD 72.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 18.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030).
By Type of Streaming
Live Streaming
On-Demand Streaming
By Content Type
Audio Streaming
Video Streaming
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Music Streaming Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
