Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR by 2030 Major Players – Olympus, Fujifilm Holdings

Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market is valued at approximately USD 324.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection is responsible for removing cancer-affected areas in a Gastrointestinal Tract. Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) is a partially advanced procedure that removes precancerous and cancerous tissues using an endoscope. This treatment seeks out cancers that are hidden beneath the GI tract’s lining. Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection is a treatment option for esophageal, stomach, and colorectal cancer. The necessity for endoscopic submucosal dissection is anticipated to increase during the forecasted period due to the rising cases of cancer around the globe. Increasing rates of cancer, the growing geriatric population and the growing use of Endoscopy in detection and treatment procedures are major factors driving the growth of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market.

Global elderly populations have increased, and this has led to an increase in the prevalence of different gastrointestinal Cancers, which has led to an increase in the need for endoscopic operations. On a global scale, cancer causes around 1 in every 6 fatalities. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the global number of breast cancer cases was around 12.5% in the year 2020, whereas Lung cancer cases were around 12.2% in the same year. According to the world health organization, there were around 1 billion people aged above 60 years globally. Due to its reduced invasiveness, ESD has proven to be extremely helpful in the treatment of older individuals. As a result, the need for ESD procedures is increased by the rising cancer incidence among senior people and the rising geriatric population leading lead the to growth of the market Furthermore, based Robot-based Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection and Innovations in traction techniques for Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection are the factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. However, the high risk of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of Government Support, High prevalence of cancer, High healthcare expenditure and increasing investments in research and development. Asia Pacific is predicted to expand rapidly over the foreseeable period due to the region’s rising risk of stomach Cancer.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

