Hysterectomy Device Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030 | Medtronic plc, Laborie

The most recent research study on the global “Hysterectomy Device Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Hysterectomy Device Market is valued approximately USD 328.1 billion million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Hysterectomy devices are medical equipment used in the surgical extraction of the uterus. The instruments used in hysterectomies, a common gynecological treatment, can differ based on the kind of surgery carried out. This can be done for a number of reasons, including the treatment of some cancers or gynecological disorders such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and irregular uterine bleeding. Numerous surgical procedures, such as open surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and robotic-assisted surgery, can be used to accomplish hysterectomies. The patient’s medical history, the cause for of the hysterectomy, and the surgeon’s preference all play a role in the surgical procedure selection. The growing prevalence of uterine cancer, which generally requires treatment by hysterectomy, is one of the market trends for hysterectomy devices that is expected to boost demand for these products. Additionally, the trend toward minimally invasive surgery has raised the use of minimally invasive hysterectomy devices, such as laparoscopic devices and robotic-assisted surgical systems, which further propels the market’s expansion. Medical device producers are investing in the development of new and better tools to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Since minimally invasive procedures are associated with shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times, and fewer painful and scarring side effects, they are becoming more popular.

However, the rising prevalence of uterine cancer is anticipated to create the a lucrative demand for the hysterectomy device for the treatment that support supports the market growth during the forecast period. According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, the most common gynecologic cancer is uterine cancer. By 2030, there will likely be 122,000 new cases identified, up from an about 65,950 in 2022. The National Cancer Institute estimates that 12,550 Americans will die from this disease in 2022. Additionally, technological advancements and rising investments in hysterectomy devices are anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the availability of alternative treatments stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hysterectomy Device Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the surge in the prevalence of uterine cancer, the presence of several key players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Cooper Companies, and technological advancements in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of uterine cancer, growing health care healthcare expenditure and rising government investment in the healthcare sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hysterectomy Device market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Laborie, Inc

fortimedix surgical b.v.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conkin surgical instruments ltd

Richard Wolf GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Cooper Companies, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KGKARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Disease Type:

Uterine Cancer

Fibroids

Chronic pelvic pain

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Surgical approach:

Robotic assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy

Abdominal hysterectomy

Vaginal hysterectomy

Laparoscopic hysterectomy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World