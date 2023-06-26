Portable HVAC Equipment Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Portable HVAC Equipment Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Portable HVAC Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Portable HVAC Equipment is an equipment used for air conditioning and heat ventilation in respective premises. The Portable HVAC Equipment market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for electronic appliances and rapid growth in industrialization. However, the high cost of portable HVAC equipment may halt market growth.
According to the Statista, the HVAC systems market is forecasted to increase its global value by almost 210 billion U.S. dollars. However, some segments within that industry have more growth potential than others. According to the forecasts, HVAC controls will be one of the most valuable segments, reaching 20 billion U.S. dollars by 2028. Another important component driving space is rapid growth in industrialization. As per Statista the value added by the manufacturing sector to GDP varies significantly across different countries worldwide. In 2020, the U.S. manufacturing sector added 2.27 trillion U.S. dollars to the country GDP, while this value in France amounted to 247 billion U.S. dollars in the same year. However, the high cost of Portable HVAC Equipment stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Portable HVAC Equipment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising population, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income levels., North America Exhibits growing stage owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices in the U.S. in the market space.
Major market players included in this report are:
LG Electronics Inc.
Blue Star Limited
Orient Electric Limited,
Dyson Limited,
Haier Group Corporation,
Hitachi, Ltd,
Emerson Electric Co.,
Panasonic Corporation,
Daikin Industries, Ltd.,
Honeywell International Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By End User:
Residential
Commercial
By Product Type:
Fans
Heaters
Air Conditioners
By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Departmental Stores
Online Retail
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
