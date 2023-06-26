Textile Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Textile Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market" [2023-2030] provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global Textile Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Textile Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) is carried out to assure the safety and quality of textiles. The textiles are deemed to comply with international and national performance standards. In this procedure labeling and packaging are checked, the quality of raw materials is determined, and partially completed goods are inspected during the textile inspection. The Textile Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is expanding because of factors such as the rising growth across the textile industry and supportive government policies towards the textile sector.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2022, the Indian apparel and textile industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10 % from 2019-2020. It is projected to reach USD 190 billion by 2025-2026. Also, India’s textile and apparel exports stood at USD 44.4 billion in FY22, a 41% increase YoY. Whereas technological innovations in the textile sector and reduced cost burden for textile manufacturers due to outsourcing of TIC services create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, domestic regulations and standards hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Textile Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing urbanization, and growing e-commerce activities. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing technological advancement and growth across the textile industry in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group Plc

TUV SUD Group

TUV Rheinland Group

AsiaInspection Ltd

British Standards Institution Group

Keller-Frei Zurich

Centre Testing International (CTI)

Hohenstein Institute

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Textile Testing

Textile Inspection

Textile Certification

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World