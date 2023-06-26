Electric Trucks Market 2023: Big Things are Happening in Development and Future Assessment by 2032

New research study titled “Electric Trucks Market” for the year 2023, encompassing various aspects such as industry size, market share, growth analysis, segmentation, leading manufacturers and innovations, key trends, market drivers, restraints, regulatory framework, distribution methods, opportunities, strategies, potential roadmap, and annual forecasts until 2031. The primary objective of this market research study is to thoroughly examine the industry, enabling businesses to gain comprehensive insights into the sector and its economic potential. By leveraging accurate statistical research data provided by Report Ocean 2023 to 2031, your business can experience accelerated growth. This report also delves into PESTLE & SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and provides crucial information including expenditure, costs, revenue, and end-users. With over 150+ pages, the document offers a comprehensive table of contents, 180+ figures, tables, charts, and insightful analysis.

Key Players[Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Tesla Inc., Hino Motors, Alke SRL, Daimler, IVECO SpA, PACCAR Inc., Scania AB, Isuzu Motors Ltd, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Navistar International Corporation, Renault Trucks, Tata Motors Limited, Rivian Automotive Inc., Lucid Motors, Nikola Motors, Ford, Workhorse, Infraprime Truck Company

Global Electric Trucks Market Gathering Steam: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 14.6% by 2028

Global Electric Trucks Market – By Battery Type

Based on battery types, the global electric trucks market is segmented into lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide, lithium-iron-phosphate, and others. The lithium-iron-phosphate or lithium-ion battery type holds the largest market share as they offer high energy density and can operate at voltages ranging from 300 V to 500 V. This type of battery is deemed suitable for electronics that consume batteries at a high rate. As reported by CNBC, global electric truck giants, such as Tesla, have already announced that their new batteries will use lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry in their longer-range vehicles. Such initiatives are driving the growth of the segment.

Global Electric Trucks Market – By Application

Based on applications, the global electric trucks market is segmented into logistics, municipal, construction, mining, and others. The logistics segment accounts for the largest market share mainly because of the adoption of electric trucks by major e-commerce platforms. For instance, according to a report by National Public Radio, Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform, has recently announced its plans to buy 100,000 of Rivians electric delivery vans to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and zero-carbon emissions. Additionally, the logistics segment is increasingly investing in electric trucks to cut their fuel cost and maximize their profit, which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Electric Trucks Market – By Range

Based on range, the global electric trucks market is segmented into up to 200 miles and above 200 miles. The up to 200 miles segment accounts for the largest market share. Most electric truck manufacturers such as MAN, Canoo, Kenworth, etc., target this range of vehicles. However, the above 200 miles range is anticipated to take over during the forecast period as leading automobile manufacturers such as Tesla are focusing on launching electric big-rig trucks with a working range of 200 to 300 miles, which is expected to propel the segments market growth during the foreseeable future.

Global Electric Trucks Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global electric trucks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe dominates the electric trucks market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the biggest market for electric trucks. A number of emerging economies, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, etc., are significantly investing in expanding the production capacity of electric trucks and establishing new production plants to boost their penetration within the domestic market. Additionally, the government of different APAC countries are also offering various incentives and subsidies for the adoption of electric trucks, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the electric trucks market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Trucks Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak significantly halted the growth of the global electric trucks market. The manufacturing and production activities of electric trucks were temporarily halted in the light of lockdown and social distancing norms which resulted in a shortage of workforce. The nationwide lockdown in various countries also restricted the mobility and operations of various end-users, due to which the demand for electric trucks declined during the pandemic period. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the electric trucks market as the focus on sustainability and cutting carbon emission is currently gaining traction worldwide.

Market Segment:

By Type(Light-Duty Trucks, Medium-Duty Trucks, Heavy-Duty Trucks)

By Range(Up To 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles)

By Propulsion Type(Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Electric Vehicle)

By Payload Capacity(Up To 10,000 LBS, 10,001- 26,000 LBS, Above 26,000 LBS),

By Battery Type(Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others)

By Application(Logistics, Municipal, Construction, Mining, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The global electric trucks market is highly consolidated and dominated by multinational automotive giants. Nonetheless, the market is relatively new, and therefore welcomes new entrants who offer advanced technology and improved efficiency. The players in this industry offer different products to cater to the various needs of their customers. They also constantly launch new electric truck models with advanced propulsion technology and higher battery and power efficiency. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

