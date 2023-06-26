Alexa
Russian defense minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt demanded his ouster

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/26 14:06
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civili...
Servicemen of the Wagner Group military company sit in their military vehicles as they prepare to leave an area at the HQ of the Southern Military Dis...
Local people applaud servicemen of the Wagner Group military company as they prepare to leave an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military Dis...
Membes of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area...
People shout and wave a flag of the Wagner Group military company to servicemen prior to their leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Mil...
Members of the Wagner Group military company sit atop a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area a...
Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leav...
Ukrainian soldiers fire towards Russian positions on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier looks at the sky searching for a drone on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem ...
A Ukrainian soldier prepares to fire towards Russian positions on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ef...

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance Monday since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry released a video showing Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at the headquarters of a military headquarters in Ukraine. The video showed Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” late Friday to oust the defense minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow. The rebellion ended on Saturday when Prigozhin ordered his troops back. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers. The mutiny marked the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than 20 years of rule.