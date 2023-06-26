Gravel truck loses control, crashes through New Taipei residence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gravel truck filled with sediment and debris lost control on Monday (June 26) and collided with a three-story residence on Bade Street in Shulin District, New Taipei City.

The truck driver lost control for unknown reasons, crossed the central dividing island, and entered the lane of oncoming traffic before crashing into a residence. The truck overturned, leaving mud, rocks, and debris all over the road, per UDN.

The 40-year-old male driver along with a 50-year-old assistant driver were fortunate to suffer only minor injuries to their limbs. The local fire department responded, and the two were sent by ambulance to New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital.

Police are currently investigating more details of the accident. The owner of the residence was home at the time of the accident but was also fortunate to escape unscathed.

The accident has impacted traffic on Bade Road, with traffic control measures in place. The district office was contacted to assist in the cleanup of debris.