GCC Energy Drinks Market 2023 Market Share and Size Analysis: A Comparative Study of Key Players in 2031 | CAGR of 2.17%

This report includes analysis before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final report also incorporating an examination of the impact of both the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on this industry.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the GCC Energy Drinks Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 2.17 percent.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL66

The refreshments containing energizer compounds, for the most part caffeine, which give mental and actual excitement are named as caffeinated drinks. A major factor in the rise in sales of energy drinks is the growing use of these drinks by adults and teenagers to improve mental awareness and reduce fatigue. The increasing efforts, among others, by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to prohibit alcohol consumption in public places like stadiums, malls, and other venues, due to the drink’s high caffeine content, residents began drinking these beverages more frequently.

Additionally, the establishment of international sports events and the presence of religious sites in GCC nations like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar brought in a large number of tourists each year. However, these drinks have increased in popularity among tourists in response to the country’s prohibition on alcohol consumption. In addition, it is anticipated that the manufacturers’ promotional marketing strategies, in which these drinks are widely advertised as products that boost energy, mental alertness, and physical performance, will also significantly increase their adoption among working people.

At the same time, a growing number of gyms and fitness centers in the region are actively recommending and encouraging the use of these drinks as a crucial dietary supplement to improve gym enthusiasts’ stamina. Thus, inferable from the rising interest different makers, like BCS Worldwide, MOTO, Beast Refreshment Company, Humdinger, and so forth., are increasingly forming partnerships and collaborations with beverage manufacturing companies to introduce improved-tasting drinks to the GCC market. For instance, in 2023, the UAE-based food and beverage company BCS Globals introduced four distinct flavors of WOX: Classic, Absolute Black, BCAA, and Zero Edition.

In addition, the selling price of energy drinks has increased as a result of the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposing a sales tax of one hundred percent on them. This is one of the main considerations driving the market’s high income development in per-can utilization across the GCC. As a result, it is anticipated that these factors will continue to support market expansion in the coming years.

Download free sample of this report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL66

Trends in the Market:

Important Factor: Increasing Number of Expatriates and Tourists During the historical period, the increasing number of expatriates and tourists has contributed to the rising demand for energy drinks. International conferences and events have been held in a number of nations, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which has increased the number of tourists. As a result, for the consumption of tourists, restaurants and general stores have been stocking up on these drinks.

Additionally, the demand for alcoholic beverages as a beverage option in commercial establishments like cafes, restaurants, and other establishments has increased as a result of the GCC region’s prohibition on them. As a result, during the forecast period, demand for these drinks is anticipated to be driven by an increasing number of tourists and expats.

Key Pattern: Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Are Getting More Popular Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have seen an increase in the number of cases of diabetes and other sugar-related diseases among their citizens in recent years. Additionally, energy drink manufacturers have launched sugar-free alternatives in response to rising health awareness. As a result, sugar-free energy drinks have become increasingly popular in recent years as an alternative to traditional energy drinks. Dubai Energy drink, a sugar-free beverage containing vitamins to support mental and physical health, was introduced by the UAE in 2020. In addition, there is a growing trend toward substituting these drinks in the future, which would propel market expansion.

Possible Limitation: Energy drinks are in high demand because they contain natural sugar, which gives the body an energy boost, and growing concerns about the product’s high sugar content are stalling the market. However, due to the rising number of diabetes cases in the region, people have developed a negative perception of energy drinks due to their high sugar content. For example, in 2021, the UAE had one of the greatest paces of diabetes on the planet, at 16.3%. As a result, negative perceptions may reduce demand for these drinks.

Enquire before purchasing this report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL66

In addition, the majority of people living in the GCC region are young, and they are becoming more and more concerned about what they eat. As a result, the energy drink market’s expansion in the coming years would be hampered by its high sugar content.

Learning experience: Growing Partnerships and Collaborations Between Qatari Event Organizers and Energy Drink Manufacturers Qatar is one of the most well-known hosts of major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup and Turkish Super Cup. which brings a large number of foreign tourists to the nation. It has provided energy drink manufacturers with a significant opportunity because tourists frequently consume caffeinated beverages during entertainment activities to improve their mood and reduce fatigue.

As a result, energy drink manufacturers are increasingly forming partnerships with event organizers to promote their products to attendees and increase revenue. For instance, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) renewed its sponsorship agreement in 2022 with PepsiCo, a multinational beverage company. PepsiCo became the “Official Beverage Partner” of the national football team and the under-23 team as part of the agreement.

Moreover, the declaration of the Qatar government to have a help of global and public occasions in the country, for example, the Qatar Open Novice Golf Title, Qatar Fencing Fabulous Prix, and so on., is a significant chance for manufacturers to strengthen relationships with the event’s organizers and boost revenue growth.

Product Type-Based Market Segmentation:

Hypertonic Isotonic Hypotonic Among all beverages, hypertonic drinks are anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years due to the drink’s low concentration of artificial sugar and rising public awareness. Even though hypotonic drinks have less energy than isotonic drinks, the natural osmotic process allows for faster fluid absorption due to their lower blood concentration. GCC residents are choosing hypertonic-based energy drinks to cut down on diabetes as a sign of growing health awareness.

Get a sample PDF of the report at :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL66

Based on the Box:

Bottles (PET/Glass) Made of metal, metal cans have historically dominated this market due to their ability to be recycled. Aluminum is a material that can be recycled indefinitely and uses up to 95% less energy to recycle than to produce primary aluminum, thereby reducing emissions like greenhouse gases. 75% of all aluminum produced, or nearly 1 billion tons, is still used today.

Moreover, the recyclability of metal jars bundling lessens creation costs. In recent years, energy drink manufacturers have favored these cans over PET bottles. Additionally, the use of metal cans as the preferred method of packaging is anticipated to continue due to a growing emphasis on sustainability, recycling, and national responsibilities.

On the Basis of Flavor:

Throughout history, flavored, unflavored, and unflavored energy drinks dominated the market. The residents’ increased awareness of the health risks associated with the consumption of flavored drinks, such as diabetes and strokes, is resulting in an increase in sales of these drinks among them.

In addition, the region’s demand for flavored energy drinks is low and is expected to decline significantly in the coming years. Teenagers make up the majority of this market, and their shifting preferences for flavoring beer without alcohol are largely to blame. However, demand for these flavor drinks is anticipated to remain marginal in the coming years due to the fact that the governments of several nations, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have prohibited the sale of these drinks to teenagers under the age of 16.

Based on the level of sugar:

The sugar-free and non-sugar-free segments are gaining significant ground as a result of residents’ increasing preference for beverages with fewer side effects. Sugar-free energy drinks are seeing increased sales in the region as a result of the region’s rising diabetic population and rising rates of teens being affected by sugar-based beverages. As a consequence of this, manufacturers of energy drinks, such as Dubai Energy Drink, are frequently introducing these beverages to the region in an effort to take advantage of the upcoming opportunities for revenue.

Country Scenery The market expands geographically across:

Due to the region’s strong ties to western regions and brands, Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for the majority of the energy drink market in the past. The GCC region also includes Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. Additionally, these nations had the greatest number of citizens and expatriates living in the GCC region, making it possible for marketers to profit from bulk sales.

On the other hand, Qatar’s high per capita income and government support for the economy as a whole are expected to provide growth opportunities. Besides, the FIFA World Cup in 2022 is likewise expected to drive interest for caffeinated drinks before very long.

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures : –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL66

Ongoing Improvement by the Main Organizations

2021: Rockstar Energy Drink was the first energy drink offered by PepsiCo in the United Arab Emirates. The product’s positioning makes it accessible to non-sporting communities like innovators, business owners, and workaholics.

Are you in need of additional assistance?

The purpose of the sample report is to familiarize you with the overall research content and layout.

If you use the report strategically, you might be able to make your operations even more efficient and make more money.

You can customize the report to fit your needs by adding additional segments and specific countries. This will give you an unrivaled competitive advantage in your sector.

Feel free to get in touch with one of our knowledgeable analysts if you want more information about the current market situation.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here are the reasons why you should consider buying this report:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the This market.

Make research-based business decisions and strengthen presentations and marketing strategies.

Access competitive information on leading market players.

Receive detailed analysis of evolving competition dynamics, staying ahead of competitors.

Facilitate informed business decisions with comprehensive market insights and thorough analysis of market segments.

Request full Report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL66

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us