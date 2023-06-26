Middle East and Africa Probiotic Supplements Market Business Growth and Expansion Opportunities in the Market till 2031 | CAGR of 3.77%

This report includes analysis before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final report also incorporating an examination of the impact of both the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on this industry.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Market Definition: Probiotics are bacteria or yeast that are beneficial to human health by providing a variety of benefits, such as improving immunity and preventing multiple diseases. Supplements containing probiotics, such as chewables, tablets, capsules, and so on, are added to food products and eaten with the food to boost nutrition, boost immunity, and prevent illness. Besides, the rising customer mindfulness about the medical advantages of consuming probiotic supplements going from stomach related wellbeing, oral consideration, resistant promoters, and so on., raised the interest for probiotic supplements in the district.

Insights into the Market The Middle East and Africa Probiotic Supplements Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.77 percent over the forecast period of 2023 to 28.

This is due to the intense research and advancements that have been made and the rising awareness of the numerous health benefits that probiotic supplements provide. Furthermore, the high recurrence of gastrointestinal and constant problems has pushed specialists to make probiotic supplements since probiotics produce bacteriostatic substances that limit the development of the helicobacter pylori contamination in people. Moreover, the ascent in the quantity of eating undesirable food and snacks in the nation prompted an expansion in non-transferable illnesses. Proteins, fats, and vitamins in the human body failed to function properly as a result.

As a result, customers began changing their routines and increased their intake of probiotic supplements to fight diseases related to health. Thus, this would additionally expand the interest for probiotic supplements in the area. Additionally, the region’s businesses have been concentrating on the research and development of immune-boosting probiotic supplements. In addition, numerous investments have been made in research and development (R&D) to evaluate probiotic strains and develop new probiotic supplements. For example:

Turkey’s Orzaks made a $2.39 million investment in the research and development of probiotic supplements in 2022.

Accordingly, such ventures would decidedly affect the Center East and Africa Probiotic Enhancements market in the approaching years. In addition, holistic research and enhancements would open the door to the commercial launch of brand-new probiotic supplements in the region, thereby boosting market expansion.

The growing number of cases of diseases like helicobacter pylori infection, chronic gastric issues, and gastric ulcers prompted pharmaceutical companies to launch new products containing probiotics for benefits like gastrointestinal symptom reduction, among other things. Key Trend in the Market Rising Development of New Probiotic Supplements to Reduce Gastrointestinal Symptoms As a result, the companies’ introduction of new probiotic supplements would encourage customers to buy them and help alleviate digestive health issues. For example:

Evexia Pharma, a South African pharmaceutical company based in Simondium, introduced the first probiotic capsule with DuoCap technology in 2020. The product was introduced to alleviate the symptoms of antibiotics, lactose intolerance, diarrhea, bacterial vaginosis, and other conditions.

What’s more, the ascent in research and improvement exercises by the organizations and the send off of new probiotic supplements helped with giving various enhancements to patients experiencing gastrointestinal sicknesses like hemorrhoids, clogging, and so on. Additionally, this would encourage consumers to take probiotic supplements, which would accelerate market expansion in the coming years.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Middle East and Africa Probiotic Supplement Market The country’s demand for probiotic supplements increased as a result of the pandemic. During the pandemic, consumers began taking multivitamin and probiotic tablets to boost their immune systems. Probiotic supplements will also be in high demand in 2020 due to consumers’ growing concerns about gut health. In addition, the region’s consumption of immunity-based probiotic supplements has increased as a result of consumers’ rising stress and anxiety over coronavirus-related immunity concerns.

In addition, following the pandemic, consumers’ awareness of how to improve their digestive health has increased, and new infant-based probiotic supplements have been developed throughout the region. Consequently, over the forecast period, the Middle East & Africa Probiotic Supplements market would continue to favor immune system strengthening.

Market Division

In light of Structure:

Tablets, capsules, gummies, powder, chewable, and others Among these, capsules and powder saw a significant increase between 2018 and 21. The capsules have a significant advantage over tablets and can be chewed by seniors. Additionally, it aids in reducing acid production in the gastrointestinal tract. As a result, the region’s demand for probiotic supplements in the form of powder and capsules has been fueled by advantages like faster relief from gastrointestinal symptoms and higher bioavailability. Therefore, it is anticipated that the demand for powder and capsules will rise in the coming years.

Based on the Channel of Distribution:

Pharmacies Health & Beauty Specialty Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores During the past, pharmacies held a significant share of the Middle East & Africa market because consumers in the region were becoming more health-conscious. Products can now be purchased over-the-counter (OTC) through pharmacies. Subsequently, the client approach has expanded on account of crisis necessities for probiotic supplement items.

In addition, major brand-name probiotic supplements in the forms of tablets, capsules, powder, chewables, gummies, and other forms are kept in pharmacy stores. to provide a comprehensive platform for customers. In addition, the upcoming market for probiotic supplements has been boosted by the region’s large number of pharmacies.

In light of the Disease:

Digestive Well-Being Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Oral Diseases, Immunity-Based Diseases, and Other Conditions (Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Infections, Obesity, and Other Conditions)

The most important reasons for the rising demand for probiotic supplements in the Middle East and Africa are digestive health and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Microorganisms in the form of bacteria found in probiotic supplements are similar to those found in the human digestive tract. Consuming a probiotic supplement in the form of a tablet, capsule, powder, chewable, or gummy form expedites the removal of harmful bacteria from the human digestive tract and accelerates the growth of beneficial bacteria. Additionally, the region’s significant lactose intolerance population has resulted in a demand for probiotic supplements due to their ability to alleviate symptoms of the condition.

In addition, the region’s probiotic supplement market has grown in response to concerns about how to treat infant colic. As a result, demand for probiotic supplements in the Middle East and Africa will rise in the coming years as people become more aware of the numerous health benefits of taking them.

The Middle East and Africa Probiotic Supplement Market spans the following regions geographically:

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, and South Africa. Of all the countries, South Africa has seen a significant increase in its probiotic supplement consumption since 2018. The numerous benefits of taking probiotic supplements, including improved digestive health and immunity, have contributed to the country’s growing use of probiotic supplements. Due to the rising number of sexually transmitted infections in South Africa, probiotic supplements have also been widely used to treat gynecological conditions like bacterial vaginosis in the country. In addition, in order to entice customers, businesses have launched probiotic supplements to boost immunity following the COVID-19 pandemic. For example:

In the South African market, Creche Guard will introduce a new probiotic supplement for children under the age of two in 2020.

In addition, the nation has devoted a great deal of effort to the study and development of probiotic supplements for the treatment of a variety of health problems, including candidiasis, a fungal infection, and oral diseases like cavities and gum disease., etc. As per the public authority of South Africa, in 2021, 90% of the number of inhabitants in South Africa was experiencing gum sicknesses. As a result, in the coming years, probiotic supplements will be purchased more frequently due to the rising incidence of gum disease.

Recent Changes Made by Leading Businesses:

2021: In Egypt, BioGaia collaborated with Minapharm Pharmaceuticals, giving Minapharm Pharmaceuticals exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops for treating children’s diarrhea. In 2020, ADM extended its microbiome-related probiotic creation limit in Valencia, Spain, by getting Protexin and Biopolis.

2019: For the treatment of helicobacter pylori, chronic gastritis, and gastric ulcers, Iranian pharmaceutical company Zist Takhmir introduced four distinct probiotic supplements: FamiLact, Pyloshot, Lactogum, and GeriLact.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor: One of the most important factors driving the growth of the market for probiotic supplements to improve gut health, immune system, and other factors is consumer awareness of the supplements. As a means of preventing health problems, probiotic supplements are becoming increasingly popular. Besides, from now onward, indefinitely quite a while, the emphasis of shoppers on medical advantages and helping resistance has been nutrient and minerals-based supplements, which have seen a change in previous years, i.e., 2018-2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was also a major factor in the rise in demand for probiotic supplements. Probiotics saw a significant increase in demand during the pandemic as consumers became increasingly aware of the benefits of immune-boosting foods and supplements.

Learning experience: The increasing consumer interest in enhancing their digestive health by combining prebiotics like oligonucleotides with various probiotic strains has fueled the market expansion. Growing Development of Probiotic Supplements with Prebiotics to Support Health-related Diseases In addition, the combination of probiotics and prebiotics improved the bacteria’s ability to slow the growth and activity of harmful bacteria. In the region, as a result, there has been an increase in demand for supplements that combine probiotics and prebiotics.

In addition, in a way that dietary-based supplements cannot, prebiotics encourage the growth of beneficial anaerobic bacteria in probiotic supplements. As a result, the market’s expansion in the coming years was further accelerated by consumers’ growing preference for taking probiotic and prebiotic supplements together to boost immune function and digestive health.

