Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Exploring New Revenue Streams and Business Models in the Market in 2023-2031 | CAGR of 6.1%

This report includes analysis before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final report also incorporating an examination of the impact of both the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on this industry.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6.1%.

Products made of baby food come in a variety of flavors and varieties and are designed to meet the nutritional needs of babies between the ages of 6 months and 2 years. Manufacturers of baby food products are gaining traction in Saudi Arabia thanks to the growing interest of parents in child nutrition and emerging health and wellness trends. The absence of time accessible for cooking because of the bustling way of life and the rising number of working ladies in the nation have helped the market during the authentic years.

In addition, the rising demand for baby food in the country in recent years has been fueled by a growing awareness of the importance of a nutritious diet for infants. In response to the country’s strong preference for dietary supplements and foods with a variety of flavors, a number of businesses are introducing new products to meet demand and offer more healthy options.

In addition, the country has seen a steady rise in GDP per capita income over the past few years, from USD19,539.6 in 2020 to USD23,185.9 in 2021. This has changed the lives of people, who are increasingly adopting baby food to avoid the hassle of traditional cooking methods. As a result, Saudi Arabia’s market is expected to be driven by a rise in per capita income, a shift in consumer lifestyles, an increase in working women, and an overall increase in population.

Additionally, the country’s industrialization has created numerous job opportunities, increasing the number of expatriates in the country. Due to the large number of expatriate families in the country, demand for infant formula and ready-to-eat foods is increasing. The country has a growing infant population. As a result, other prominent factors that are anticipated to stimulate market growth in the years to come include the rising number of expatriate families and the growing awareness of the benefits of feeding nutritious baby food to infants.

Dynamic Changes in the Market The country’s rapid increase in the number of working women has resulted in a number of new reforms that the government has implemented since 2019, including pension equality by mandating pension care credits for maternity leave and equalizing the retirement ages for men and women. The World Bank says that 6 million Saudi women over 21 are already benefiting from these reforms.

In addition, it states that nearly 7,782 women will enter the construction industry in 2020, where women were previously prohibited from working, and approximately 6,662 will assume new manufacturing positions. Because working women rarely spend time at home, they are heavily reliant on baby food products to nourish their children. Subsequently, the quickly rising working ladies populace is the key perspective expected to drive the Saudi Arabia Child Food Market during 2023-28.

Possible Limitation: Traditions and cultural aspects have a significant impact on the country’s governance and society. Various Government Efforts to Encourage Breastfeeding to Hurt the Market In addition, according to its cultural beliefs, breastfeeding is the best way to feed a baby. Because of this, the nation’s government and a number of non-governmental organizations are actively promoting breastfeeding. As a result, government restrictions on discounts in the milk formula category may result in a decline in demand for baby food over the forecast period, despite the generally positive outlook for the product. These restrictions are meant to give the government more control over sales of milk formula.

In addition, the Saudi government intends to gradually end price reductions on milk formula in an effort to discourage breastfeeding. The future distribution landscape may also be affected by the removal of subsidies for these products sold through pharmacies, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. This would have a negative impact on sales of baby food products, particularly milk formulas, in the years to come.

Key Pattern: Organic baby food is getting a lot of attention from health-conscious parents in Saudi Arabia because more and more parents are embracing health and wellness trends and putting more of an emphasis on feeding their children healthier food. Arla Foods’ new Baby&Me products, as well as organic brands and products like Gerber Cereals, Arla Porridge, Holle Organic goat milk formula, and Gerber Organic snack with no added salt, are gradually making their way into the country. Thus, the rising tendency of purchasers toward taking care of natural items to their infants, inferable from their developing familiarity with the different medical advantages, would keep on supporting the market during the gauge time frame.

Segmentation of the Market by Type:

Milk Formula holds a sizable share of the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market due to its nutritive function, which demonstrates high nutritional value with ingredients like protein, iron, and calcium. Other baby foods include prepared baby food, dried baby food, and special baby milk formula. Most mothers who are on medication or have a medical condition prefer infant milk formula because it attempts to mimic the nutritional content of breast milk. There are numerous normal worries among new moms during their underlying post-pregnancy days, similar to hook on torment, i.e., typical for the primary week to 10 days. The country is seeing an increase in the use of milk formulas as a result of these conditions among women, which is driving market expansion overall.

Based on the Channel of Distribution:

Retail Offline Grocery Retailers Convenience Retail Supermarkets Hypermarkets Small Local Grocers Non-grocery Retailers Health & Beauty Specialists Retail E-commerce Retail Offline has seen significant growth in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food market over the past few years. Baby food sales have increased through retail channels as a result of the wide variety of consumer goods available in grocery stores and supermarkets and the convenient operating hours of those establishments. However, sales through e-commerce platforms are rising as online shopping becomes increasingly popular in Saudi Arabia due to the expanding availability of secured payment options and the rising internet penetration.

In light of Vision 2030, which aims to accelerate the digital economy and increase cashless transactions to 70% by 2025, another important factor driving the country’s e-commerce sector is ease of online money transfer, cash on delivery, direct debits, and e-wallet options. Saudi Arabia has one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world, according to the International Trade Administration, and more mobile broadband internet subscriptions than the majority of advanced markets. Online sales of baby food products have increased to nearly 60% on average across all categories as a result.

Platforms for e-commerce, such as Amazon and eBay, use a variety of sales and marketing strategies to convince people to buy your products. Additionally, as consumers are able to explore more brands and varieties on e-commerce platforms, the adoption of various new baby food products is significantly increasing in the nation.

Recent Changes in the Saudi Arabia Market for Baby Food in 2022: Over the next ten years, Nestle announced a USD1.86 billion investment in Saudi Arabia. In accordance with this, the company is opening a brand-new manufacturing facility in the nation in 2025. Instant coffee and infant nutrition products will be produced by the plant.

