Ghana Domestic Water Pump Market Analyzing the Competitive Landscape: Strategies for Staying Ahead in the Market 2031

This report includes analysis before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final report also incorporating an examination of the impact of both the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on this industry.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Market Definition: Water pumps are devices that help move water from one location to another by increasing the pressure of the water. They are frequently used in agricultural, municipal, industrial, residential, and sewage treatment plant transfer applications. The greater part of these siphons are electrically-worked, yet other energy-productive choices like sun powered or photovoltaic (PV) water siphons are additionally getting some decent forward momentum.

Information on the Market The Ghana Domestic Water Pump Market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 28. The market for homegrown water siphons in Ghana is import-subordinate, where the majority of the nation’s imports are from India, the UAE and China. The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the sector in 2020, causing disruptions in the supply chain and a halt in construction activities.

However, since then, the market has been recovering, and the country’s ongoing water and wastewater treatment plant development projects, the government’s active efforts to attract foreign investments, rising spending on road and rail infrastructure projects, and the government’s plan to construct 60,000 affordable houses for civil servants by 2030 are the primary drivers of future growth.

Furthermore, the demand for water pumps is also being driven by rising energy costs and environmental degradation. Additionally, Ghana’s domestic water pump market growth will be bolstered by the country’s rapidly expanding population, which will continue to drive up the demand for water in residential applications.

Driver of Market Dynamics’ Growth: Growing Investments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Projects Ghana’s extreme climate has resulted in a severe water shortage, necessitating wastewater recycling for irrigation purposes. The primary factor that is anticipated to drive the Ghana Domestic Water Pump Market between the years 2023 and 2028 is the government’s active efforts to locate additional water resources and increase investments in the construction of water and wastewater treatment plants to alleviate the water crisis.

Possible Limitation: Budgetary Concerns, Price Volatility, and Political Uncertainty The main factors that are anticipated to stifle the expansion of the Ghana Domestic Water Pump Market between the years 2023 and 2028 are price volatility and political instability. Given the low cost of water pumps in Ghana, these factors will make it difficult for regional and international businesses to enter the market and compete there. In addition, the market’s growth would be significantly hampered in the coming years by import restrictions and budget constraints for major projects.

Type-Based Market Segmentation:

Pressure booster pumps, self-priming regenerative pumps, and others (such as end suction)

The Ghana Domestic Water Pump Market is expected to remain dominated by submersible water pumps from 2023 to 2028. It is due to their varied applications in the fields of agriculture and water and wastewater treatment, the country’s growing reliance on groundwater, and the government’s active efforts to discover additional water resources to meet the rising population. Submersible pumps are in high demand in Ghana despite the poor economic outlook because water utility applications are likely to recover. The need for energy-efficient water pumps to treat industrial wastewater is growing as water pollution levels rise and infrastructure development funding rises.

The government of Ghana is promoting small-scale irrigation as a means of adapting to climate change. Large-scale production of high-value irrigated crops is required, necessitating lucrative opportunities for small farmers, as middle-income urban consumers’ dietary habits and income levels rise. However, several farmers are unable to profit from this opportunity due to a lack of energy to pump water.

The majority of small-scale irrigators in Ghana do not have access to a consistent supply of electricity, and those who do have access may find it to be too unreliable and costly for irrigation. Moreover, petroleum and diesel siphons that include high fuel and upkeep costs are likewise costly for smallholders. As a result, photovoltaic (PV) or solar water pumps are emerging as a cost-effective and better for the environment option to pumps powered by fossil fuels.

Pumping water into a storage tank for livestock, drinking, or irrigation is the purpose of these devices, which operate on electricity generated by photovoltaic (PV) panels. Due to their low cost of maintenance once installed, solar pumps’ dependability in remote areas is one of their most notable benefits. There are a number of private companies that are actively interested in taking advantage of this opportunity by expanding the market for small-scale irrigation in Ghana. This bodes well for the domestic water pump market in Ghana over the coming years.

Based on the Use:

Groundwater Intake Wastewater Outlet Water Pressure Boosting Rainwater Harvesting Hot Water Recirculation Heating Groundwater intake is a crucial application of domestic water pumps in this instance, and as a result, it significantly contributes to the expansion of the market. Groundwater is the primary source of drinking water and other residential water in Ghana due to the country’s severe water shortage. The ever-increasing requirement for domestic water pumps for agricultural, drinking, and other household purposes is due to the gradually decreasing levels of groundwater.

As a result, the demand for domestic water pumps is rising as more people use bore wells to get water from the ground. Furthermore, Ghana’s government is actively working on water and wastewater treatment projects because the utilization of treated wastewater can assist in relieving strain on non-sustainable water resources. As a result, domestic water pumps for groundwater intake will continue to be in high demand as long as concerns about water scarcity persist in the nation.

