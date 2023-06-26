UAE Oral Care Market The Future of Customer Engagement in the Market: Insights and Opportunities 2023-2031 | CAGR of 2%

This report includes analysis before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final report also incorporating an examination of the impact of both the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on this industry.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Market Definition Oral Care refers to products like toothpaste, mouthwashes, manual toothbrushes, dental floss, and others used in daily oral hygiene routines. Despite the fact that oral care products are essential, the growing number of dental issues, such as cavities and tooth decay, are making these products more popular.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the UAE Oral Care Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 2%.

Due to the rising incidence of dental caries, tooth decay, and other dental diseases, consumers’ increased awareness of oral hygiene is anticipated to be the primary driver of the market. Further, inferable from unnecessary sugar utilization, unfortunate dental cleanliness, and constant ailments, the two youngsters and the old are encountering various dental issues. Consequently, with increasing paces of tooth rot, periodontal illness, and mouth disease, as well as expanding number of individuals picking brightening medicines, the nation is seeing more prominent interest for items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and dental floss, which, thusly, is invigorating the extension of the UAE Oral Consideration Market.

Dental rinses, denture care, and other oral care products are also being sought after as a result of the UAE’s growing number of dental hospitals and clinics, which are contributing to the country’s overall healthcare infrastructure. With the intention of providing dental care in Dubai, the Clemenceau Medical Centre (CMC) Hospital opened the CMC Dental Clinic in 2022. This fully serviced facility opened in 2022. In a similar vein, Dubai London Hospital opened a brand-new patient-centered center in the United Arab Emirates in 2022 to treat and prevent oral diseases and encourage good oral hygiene. Due to the country’s rapidly expanding healthcare services, the UAE Oral Care Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Key driver: Market Dynamics Denture care, dental rinses, and other oral care products have seen a significant rise in use over the past few years, leading to an increase in the prevalence of dental issues in both children and the elderly. in the fields of prosthodontics, periodontics, and dental implants because patients are becoming more concerned about their oral health. The rise in oral health issues like cavities, Edentulism, and others, has increased the need for dental treatment because patients are experiencing tooth loss at an earlier age. As a result, the population’s reliance on better oral hygiene practices has increased demand for these products.

Additionally, as a result of COVID-19, consumer preferences for eco-friendly, natural, and organic products are shifting. As a result, manufacturers are releasing products like bamboo toothbrushes, natural toothpaste from R.O.C.S., and dr. toothpaste made from aloe vera, etc. As a result, the primary driver of the UAE Oral Care Market is consumer adoption of these oral care products due to their notable benefits, such as being chemical- and toxin-free and more effective.

Possible Limitation: Hurtful Impacts of Teeth Brightening Items

The constant utilization of teeth brightening items, for example, Teeth Brightening Strips, Teeth Brightening gels, and so on., causes harm to the tooth enamel and has a negative impact. As a consequence of this, customers are apprehensive about using these oral products, which limits their sales. Additionally, the sensitivity of the teeth that results from using these products on a regular basis can irritate and hurt customers. As a result, consumers choose not to use these oral care products, and one of the primary reasons for restricting sales of these products is their potential for harm.

Learning experience: The Early Childhood Caries Prevention Program, the School-Based Oral Health Program, and other government initiatives aimed at raising consumer health awareness include the Early Childhood Caries Prevention Program and the School-Based Oral Health Program, among others. Through national health policies and programs, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), the UAE Health Authority (EHA), the Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (HAAD), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are working together to promote oral hygiene. This is likely to raise public awareness regarding the screening and prevention of oral or dental issues. In addition, the UAE government plans to implement dental protocols in the near future to reduce dental issues among UAE citizens, which is anticipated to propel the UAE oral care market in the coming years.

Segmentation of the Market by Product Type:

Dental floss, mouthwashes/dental rinses, manual toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, oral care products, and other oral care products

Because they are the most widely used oral care products and are regarded as essential by people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, manual toothbrushes are expected to gain the most market share of them all. There are a variety of toothbrushes on the market to cater specifically to the shifting preferences of customers. Depending on the sensitivity of the patient’s teeth, dentists also recommend soft or medium bristle toothbrushes. Also, the cost of manual toothbrushes is always going down as new products like battery-operated brushes come out.

In addition, innovative products like electric and bamboo-based toothbrushes are increasingly being offered by manufacturers, particularly to vegan customers. As a result, the UAE’s oral care market is expected to expand as a result of these factors in the coming years.

Based on the Channel of Distribution:

Retail Offline Grocery Retailers Convenience Retail Supermarkets Hypermarkets Non-Grocery Retailers Pharmacies/Dental Dispensaries Retail E-Commerce In this case, retail offline has gained a significant share of the market over time. The significant deals of oral consideration items are from Grocery stores/Hypermarkets as they sell a different assortment of items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwashes, breath cleanser, dental floss, and so on., under a solitary rooftop. As a result, customers can select from a wide range of products. Also, discounters like VIVA, which opened in the UAE and fall under the retail offline segment, are gaining popularity because they offer products at prices that are 30% lower than those found in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Further, retail web based business is probably going to observe critical development before very long since drug stores are bit by bit selling their items through internet based entries like Life Drug store UAE, Aster Drug store UAE, and so forth. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning to online channels due to the convenience and time savings they provide.

Administrative Scene in the UAE Oral Consideration Market

In 2019, the Public authority of the UAE, patched up its guideline concerning authorizing guidelines. The National Board Dental Examination graduates were permitted by the government to practice as general dentists; Council of Australian Dentists; Canada’s National Dental Examining Board; and the Irish Dental Council Examination to obtain a license from the DHCC. This brought about chopping down holding up times at dental facilities and dental consideration clinics and is supposed to drive up guidelines as Dubai prepares itself for more than 156% increment popular for dentistry administrations by 2025.

Recent Changes in the UAE Oral Care Market In 2022, Colgate-Palmolive (Gulf States) Ltd. launched their first Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising campaign in Dubai, featuring their new product line “Powerful Optic White Toothpaste.” The goal of this campaign was to promote the company’s products and raise consumer awareness of oral hygiene.

