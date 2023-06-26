Jordan Diesel Generator Market Disruption and Innovation: Key Drivers and Restraints in 2023-2031 | CAGR of 14.60%

This report includes analysis before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final report also incorporating an examination of the impact of both the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on this industry.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Jordan Diesel Generator Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 14.60 percent.

As Jordan’s modern and power age areas have created throughout the course of recent years, the market has encountered various development factors. The country has a significant presence in manufacturing sectors like petroleum refining, chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and mineral products. These sectors are heavily reliant on diesel generators to ensure that finished goods can be produced without interruption.

Additionally, the country’s growing mining industry has significantly increased demand for diesel generators to power extraction equipment at mining sites. In addition, the execution of the 2015-2025 Mineral Assets System imagines, by the public authority of Jordan, which targets improving the mining share in the country’s GNP from 7.7% in 2019 to 11% by 2025, is supposed to fuel the creation exercises and interests in the mining area. Diesel generators would be needed for both new and replacement installations as a result of this.

material resources prevent Jordan from producing diesel generators on its own, making it heavily reliant on imports. Additionally, the country’s supply of diesel generators has been severely constrained by sluggish customs clearance procedures.

In addition, the country’s import logistics were further hampered by the stringent regulations enforced by customs and border control agencies and the decreasing ease and affordability of arranging priced shipments. In 2019, it took about 5.3 days for direct imports to clear customs in Jordan, according to the World Bank.

As a result, it is anticipated that the country’s sales of diesel generators will continue to be impacted by the strict customs clearance regulations in the coming years.

Market Division

In view of KVA Rating:

From 2017 to 2019, the Jordan Diesel Generator market was dominated by models with capacities of 75 to 1000 kVA, with 375.1 kVA to 750 kVA accounting for the largest share. Government buildings, healthcare facilities, etc., dominated the market by repeatedly requesting standby power. Additionally, it is anticipated that new investments will be made in healthcare facility expansion, which would moderately increase demand for 375KVA to 750KVA. For example:

In order to meet the rising demand for healthcare services among the population, the Saudi Jordan Investment Fund announced in 2022 that the country would construct a $400 million healthcare project.

Accordingly, the ascent in the improvement of new medical care offices would keep on overwhelming deals of diesel generators with limits going from 375.2KVA to 750KVA during 2023-2028.

In Light of the End User:

The Standby Diesel Generator has seen significant growth in the Jordan Diesel Generator market over the past few years, particularly in the residential, commercial, healthcare, government, transportation, oil and gas, and industrial equipment rental sectors. This growth is due to the widespread use of these generators as back-up power sources in the country’s residential and commercial buildings.

In addition, standby diesel generator models will see an increase in sales over the next few years due to the construction of healthcare facilities and hospitality and entertainment spaces as part of commercial infrastructure development.

