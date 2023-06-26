Loyalty Management Market Future of Market Size A Catalyst for Business Transformation | Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE

“Loyalty Management Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Loyalty management is a reward system to retain a repetitive customer. The customers who are frequent buyers are the key audience of a loyalty management program. It is projected to be used to target new customers for converting them into loyal customers. Loyalty management is a part of loyalty program where communication and marketing are used to achieve customer retention. It is defined as an alignment of all promotional, marketing, and distribution channels to constantly deliver on the brand’s promise to its frequent customers.
The key players profiled in the report are as follows:, , Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Aimia Inc., Comarch, Bond Brand Loyalty, Tibco Software, Epsilon, ICF International, Inc., Kobie Marketing, Inc.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
The global loyalty management market is attributed to increasing use of mobile applications, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics, changes in organizational structure which focus on customer segregation to effectively implement loyalty programs, significant increase in card holders, and increase in spending on loyalty programs from the organizations owing to variety of offerings on everyday purchases. Loyalty management encourages customers to return for purchase and turns loyal customers into brand advocates. Loyalty management is studied across three major segments including customer retention, customer loyalty, and channel loyalty.
Loyalty management market is segmented based on type, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type it is segmented into customer retention, customer loyalty, and channel loyalty. As per organization size, the market is segmented into large, and small & mid-size. Based on industry vertical, the global loyalty management market is studied across BFSI, retail, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others (education, oil & gas, and energy & utilities). Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The lack of awareness about such programs among customers and stringent government rules & regulations hamper the growth of loyalty management market. The flourishing applications of big data and machine learning, increase in investment for card loyalty management system technology, and growing appreciation for online reward management solutions are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the key vendors in the global loyalty management market.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
In-depth analysis of the global loyalty management market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the loyalty management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.
Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.
Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the loyalty management market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Customer Retention
Customer Loyalty
Channel Loyalty
By Organization Size
Large
Small & Mid-size
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Retail
Travel & Hospitality
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
