Machine Learning as a Service Market Innovating for the Future of Market Size Staying Ahead of the Curve | FICO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Yottamine Analytics

“Machine Learning as a Service Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The global machine learning as a service market was valued at $571 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,537 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 39.0% from 2017 to 2023. Machine learning is a process of data analysis that comprises of statistical data analysis performed to derive desired predictive output without the implementation of explicit programming. It is designed to incorporate the functionalities of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing involving a series of algorithms and is used to understand the relationship between datasets to obtain a desired output. Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) incorporates range of services that offer machine learning tools through cloud computing services.
Key players profiled in the report, , Google Inc., SAS Institute Inc., FICO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Yottamine Analytics, Amazon Web Services, BigML, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Predictron Labs Ltd., IBM Corporation
Increased penetration of cloud-based solutions, growth associated with artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market, and increase in market for prediction solutions drive the market growth. In addition, growth in IT expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems driving the machine learning as a service market growth. However, dearth of trained professionals is expected to impede the machine learning as a service market share. Furthermore, increased application areas and growth of IoT is expected to create lucrative opportunities for machine learning as a service market growth.
The global machine learning as a service market is segmented based on component, organization size, end-use industry, application, and geography. The component segment is bifurcated into software and services. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The application segment is categorized into marketing & advertising, fraud detection & risk management, predictive analytics, augmented & virtual reality, natural language processing, computer vision, security & surveillance, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, public sector, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others. By geography, the machine learning as a service market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Component
Software
Services
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By End-Use Industry
Aerospace & Defence
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Public sector
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Others
By Application
Marketing & Advertising
Fraud Detection & Risk Management
Predictive analytics
Augmented & Virtual reality
Natural Language processing
Computer vision
Security & surveillance
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
