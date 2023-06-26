Web Application Firewall Market Anticipating Future Market Size A Strategic Advantage for Business Leaders | Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc

“Web Application Firewall Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The global web application firewall market was valued at $426 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,425 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023. Web application firewall (WAF) is a type of firewall designed to enhance the security level for HTTP conversations or web conversations. It generally follows a set of rules to identify and block threats that may harm the system. It is also used to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications. Key Players Profiled in the Report,, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd.
Moreover, constant development of the e-commerce industry fuels the demand for web application firewall solutions. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud-based web application firewall system is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and lack of awareness to implement the right solution for the specific needs among SMEs hinder the web application firewall market growth.
This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and external environment. It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed. The web application firewall market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, increase in application areas among end-use industries, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities.
The global web application firewall market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and geography. The deployment segment is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global web application firewall system market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.
Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.
The quantitative analysis of the market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Deployment
Cloud
On-premise
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By End-Use Industry
Aerospace & Defense
BFSI
Public sector
Retail
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
