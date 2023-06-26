Edge analytics Market Future of Market Size Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth | Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems

“Edge analytics Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Edge analytics is the extended version of analytical solution that helps reduce data traffic in the network and enhances analytics solutions such as historical, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. Through optimized data filtration from the connected devices, edge analytics first analyses data collected from the devices and forwards relevant data to the storage for further analysis on the collected data. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others have adopted edge analytics solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics. The major players operating in the global edge analytics market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, iguazio, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Growth in number of connected devices in IoT, surge in demand for advanced and real-time analytics, and increase in need for prescriptive analytical models drive the edge analytics market. However, no common platform for standardized software deployment and slow ICT spending in under developed nations are expected to hinder the edge analytics market growth. The global edge analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. On the basis of type, it is classified into historical analysis, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into public sector, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utility, transportation, and others. By geography, the edge analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global edge analytics market.

In-depth analysis of the edge analytics industry is conducted by based on market estimations of key market segments from 2016 to 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the edge analytics market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution

Software

Service

By Type

Historical Analysis

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

