Contactless Payments Market Power of Anticipation Preparing for the Future of Market Size Growth | Track Innovations, Oberthur Technologies SA, Proxama, PLC., Wirecard AG

“Contactless Payments Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The Internet of Things (IoT) technology has transformed the way of interaction globally. Likewise, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communications (NFC) have aided in making payments safer and secure. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies to make secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity of the card, mobile phone or other devices of preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s). KEY MARKET PLAYERS, , Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Inc., Inside Secure, on Track Innovations, Oberthur Technologies SA, Proxama, PLC., Wirecard AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Heartland Payment Systems, Inc
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
The global contactless payments market is driven by convenience in processing low value payments, increased revenue opportunities, and reduced transaction time. However, high costs involved for the deployment of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption of the market hamper the contactless payments market growth.
The global contactless payments market is segmented based on device type, industry vertical, and region. Based on device type, it is divided into mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. The market is analyzed based on region across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DEVICE TYPE
Mobile Handsets
Point of Sale Terminals
NFC Chips
Smart Cards
Others
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Transportation
Hospitality
Government
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
