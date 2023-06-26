Contactless Payments Market Power of Anticipation Preparing for the Future of Market Size Growth | Track Innovations, Oberthur Technologies SA, Proxama, PLC., Wirecard AG

“Contactless Payments Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

The Internet of Things (IoT) technology has transformed the way of interaction globally. Likewise, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communications (NFC) have aided in making payments safer and secure. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies to make secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity of the card, mobile phone or other devices of preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s). KEY MARKET PLAYERS, , Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Inc., Inside Secure, on Track Innovations, Oberthur Technologies SA, Proxama, PLC., Wirecard AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Heartland Payment Systems, Inc

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The global contactless payments market is driven by convenience in processing low value payments, increased revenue opportunities, and reduced transaction time. However, high costs involved for the deployment of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption of the market hamper the contactless payments market growth.

The global contactless payments market is segmented based on device type, industry vertical, and region. Based on device type, it is divided into mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. The market is analyzed based on region across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global contactless payments market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and detailed impact analyses.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the contactless payments industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEVICE TYPE

Mobile Handsets

Point of Sale Terminals

NFC Chips

Smart Cards

Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

