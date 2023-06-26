Weather Forecasting Services Market Leveraging the Future of Market Size Best Practices and Success Stories | Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT Group, Skymet Weather services

“Weather Forecasting Services Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The global weather forecasting services market was valued at $1,205 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,777 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2023. Weather forecasting services can be defined as a technique that implements software, tools, and models, which perform the strategic analysis of atmospheric data to predict weather conditions for a particular location under a stipulated time frame. Key players profiled in the report, , Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT Group, Skymet Weather services Pvt., Ltd., Precision Weather, The Weather Company, Fugro, Enav S.p.A, Met Office, Skyview Systems Ltd.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
The process of forecasting follows functionalities of meteorology. Massive volume of structured and unstructured data is utilized by weather forecasting models to deliver improved analytical output that enables optimization of business revenues for various end-use industries. Weather forecasting services are currently implemented by transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, others. The growth of the weather forecasting services market is majorly driven by growth in demand for real-time weather management, increase in demand for performance optimization, development associated with end-use industries, rise in safety concerns among various end-use industries, and others.
However, dearth of trained professionals, complexities associated with weather prediction models, and uncertainty of weather prediction are expected to restrain the weather forecasting services market growth. Increase in the production of renewable energy and growth of transportation industry among developing regions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.
The global weather forecasting services market is segmented based on forecasting type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of forecasting type, the market is divided into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting. By end-use industry, it is classified into transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global weather forecasting services market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the weather forecasting services market to determine the investment pockets of the market.
Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.
The quantitative analysis of the weather forecasting services market growth from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By forecasting type
Short-range Forecasting
Medium-range Forecasting
Long-range Forecasting
By end-use industry
Transportation
Aviation
Energy & Utilities
Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Agriculture
Media
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
