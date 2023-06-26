DevOps Market Power of Focus Groups Techniques for Effective Qualitative Research | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services

“DevOps Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

DevOps provide systematic approach of automated tasks with open & flexible tools to deliver continuous improvement in the business processes. DevOps solutions provides extended services on multiple applications including software development & testing, continuous delivery, application management, fast forward product innovation, and others to the enterprises. It helps to automate complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and continuous process improvement. In the recent years, applications related to integrated processes set-up have given rise to DevOps implementation among the end users from both public & private sector.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The factors that drive the DevOps market are increase in adoption of process automated software by several end users including SMEs and large enterprises, due to low cost of process automation set-up and maintenance services. In addition, enhancement in operational effectiveness and demand for automated business processes implementation among enterprises from various sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, retail, manufacturing, and others are expected to fuel the DevOps market growth during the forecast period. However, technology integration with existing process and high cost of initial installment are anticipated to hamper the DevOps market growth.

The global DevOps market is segmented on basis of solution, deployment, end user, and geography. Based on solution, it is classified into monitoring & performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery & operations management, and testing & development. On the basis of deployment, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of DevOps market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industry expertise globally.

The report highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the global DevOps market.

Key players positioning is derived with thorough consideration of their industry penetration, product expansion, and strategic developments in the recent years.

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft Corporation

EMC Corporation

VersionOne, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Google, Inc.

CA Technologies

DevOps Market Key Segments

By Solution

Monitoring & Performance Management

Lifecycle Management

Analytics

Delivery & Operations Management

Testing & Development

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By End User

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

