Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Novartis AG, Agile Therapeutics

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Menopausal Hot Flashes. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Menopausal hot flashes are often brought on by the intricate hormonal adjustments brought on by the lowering oestrogen levels as menopause occurs in women. The body feels warm because of declining levels’ effects on thermoregulation. On average, the illness can persist over 7 years, and in the most severe cases, it can last up to 10 years. Although it is a normal condition, it can be brought on by factors like drinking alcohol, eating hot food, smoking, being stressed, and other things. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing awareness about menopause and its treatment and increasing research supporting advantages of dietary supplements.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In the United States, roughly 1.3 million women cease menstruation each year, beginning between the ages of 51 and 52, according to the February 2022 version of “Menopause (Nursing)” by Kimberly Peacock et al. About 5% of women between the ages of 40 and 45 undergo early menopause, according to the same source. The market is also expanding as a result of the growing emphasis on research aimed at the development of treatments for hot flashes.

For instance, Acer Therapeutics Inc. received FDA approval for its investigational new drug (IND) application for its selective non-peptide neurokinin 3 receptors (NK3R) antagonist, ACER-801 (osanetant), for the possible treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms in December 2021. (iVMS). However, side Effects Associated with Hormonal Products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the overall market share owing to increased incidence of menopause and presence of a large percentage of older women in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increased medical tourism and growing public awareness in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Agile Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Ferring BV

Recent Developments in the Market:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration received a new drug application (NDA) for fezolinetant from Astellas Pharma Inc. in June 2022. (FDA). For the treatment of mild to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) related to menopause, the experimental oral, nonhormonal chemical fezolinetant is appealing for approval.

In order to increase the number of drugs in its pipeline, Bayer, a leading global supplier of healthcare for women, purchased KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. in August 2020. For the treatment of menopausal symptoms, KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. has finished the Phase IIb trials of NT-814, a first-in-class, non-hormonal neurokinin-1,3 receptor antagonist.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Non-hormonal Treatment

Hormonal Treatment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

