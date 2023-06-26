Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Baseclear B.V., Rancho Biosciences

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Microbiome Sequencing Services. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is valued at approximately USD 1,424.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Microbiome sequencing is defined as a method for studying bacterial taxonomy and phylogeny. Microbiome sequencing is the research of microbes that are present in the human stomach in order to analyze human microbes and their role in an individual’s health and disease. The growing emphasis on human microbiome therapy, flourishing advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), coupled with the increasing need for early disease detection and diagnosis are the primary factors that are fostering the market growth across the globe.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

According to Statista, the estimated value of the global next-generation sequencing market in 2016 accounted for USD 4.2 billion dollars. Also, it is anticipated that the market reached around USD 12 billion by 2024. Accordingly, the exponential demand for next-generation sequencing is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the Microbiome Sequencing Services Market.

In addition, the rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players, as well as Investigational New Drug (IND) needs for fecal microbiota are creating several growth opportunities for the market over the forecasting years. However, lack of expertise and detailed research, and the imposition of stringent government regulations are hampering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising usage of advanced techniques and systems in the microbiome sequencing services, and a favorable business environment. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising availability of commercial solutions for NGS data analysis, rising government fundings for genomics research, and thriving investment in developments in sequencing technologies.

Major market players included in this report are:

Baseclear B.V.

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg

Zymo Research Corp.

Rancho Biosciences

Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Openbiome

Resphera Biosciences, LLC.

MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, Microba & Synlab entered into a strategic agreement with the aim of introducing the Microbiome Test across Europe and Latin America. This test is performed for measuring bacterial species in the gut microbiome and evaluates their metabolic potential in relation to healthy reference ranges.

In January 2019, Clinical Microbiomics A/S announced that the company presents its full-service advanced microbiome analysis that covers the overall workflow from extracting DNA, profiling, sequencing, and biostatistics connecting the microbiome to relevant clinical parameters.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies

By Application:

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Other Applications

By Research Type:

Outsourced Research

Internal Research

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academia/Research Institute

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

