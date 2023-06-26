Alexa
Taiwan's Foxconn launches new business group in China

Employment opportunities at Foxconn facilities increase as peak season for shipments arrives

By Juraj Tomek, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/26 12:04
The inauguration was attended by Foxconn Chair Young Liu. (CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its new business development group in Zhongyuan Science and Technology City located in China's Henan province on Sunday (June 25).

The group aims to concentrate on various cutting-edge technologies, including AI software, EV car production, energy storage technology, and smart robots, reported CNA. Its registered capital amounts to NT$4.2 billion (US$135 million).

There has been a significant increase in employment opportunities at Foxconn's Zhongyuan Science and Technology City facilities as the peak season for shipments approaches, reaching up to 10 new recruits per day, reported UDN. Even during Dragon Boat Festival, the production facilities expanded their recruitment efforts to meet production demands for the latest iPhone 15.
Foxconn
Hon Hai Precision Industry
Zhengzhou
China

