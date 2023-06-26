Taiwan to receive more than 1,000 domestically-made missiles in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It is estimated that Taiwan's military will take delivery of 1,000 domestically-produced missiles in 2024, when missile production will reach its peak.

The Sea-Air Combat Power Improvement Plan with a budget of NT$228.9 billion (US$7.38 billion) involves the production of various types of missiles and high-performance naval vessels, and is currently being implemented by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Senior government officials were cited on Saturday (June 24) by Liberty Times as saying that this year's NT$60.9 billion budget is the plan's largest, while missile production will reach its peak in 2024, with over 1,000 missiles to be delivered.

The armament production program is slated to be completed in phases by 2026. The Wan Chien air-to-ground missile system is due to be completed by 2024.

The Chien Hsiang unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the Hsiung Feng II-E (HF-IIE) land attack cruise missile deliveries are to be finished by the end of 2025. As to whether another Sea-Air Combat Power Improvement Plan will be implemented or the annual defense budget will be increased will depend on changes in future needs, said the officials.

There are eight items in the current plan:

1. Mobile coastal defense cruise missiles

2. Air defense artillery systems

3. Land-based air defense systems

4. UAV systems

5. Wan-Chien air-to-ground missile systems

6. HF II E missiles

7. High-performance naval vessels

8. Equipping Coast Guard vessels with wartime weapon systems

Out of the total budget of NT$228.9 billion, NT$46.3 billion was allocated in 2022, NT$60.9 billion in 2023, NT$47.4 billion in 2024, NT$45.8 billion in 2025, and NT$28.3 billion in 2026. It is estimated around 1,000 missiles will be manufactured by NCSIST in 2023 and over 1,000 will be delivered in 2024.