Taiwan seeking visa waiver from Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is working to secure a visa waiver from Indonesia after the Southeast Asian country announced it is not reviving its visa-free policy for 159 countries.

The Indonesian government has yet to formally announce the decision, said Deputy Spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei (蕭光偉) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and the Taiwanese government will continue pushing for the restoration of visa-exempt entry for better bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Indonesia is a popular travel destination for Taiwanese. It is in the best interest of both countries in terms of tourism collaboration if visa-free status is granted, CNA quoted Hsiao as saying.

Those traveling to Indonesia can apply for a visa on arrival or an electronic version (eVOA) for 500,000 Indonesian Rupiah (US$33.29), or NT$1,032, for a stay of 30 days and a 30-day extension.

The Southeast Asian country halted visa-free access for 169 countries due to COVID-19 and has resumed the scheme for visitors from the ten ASEAN members since April 2022. It cited “concerns about public disruptions and transmission of diseases” for not restoring the policy for the 159 other countries.