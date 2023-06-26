Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man fatally hit by tow truck on zebra crossing in New Taipei

Accident occurred at pedestrian crossing next to New Taipei Metropolitan Park

  324
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/26 11:17
Tow truck involved in fatal collision with pedestrian in New Taipei City's Sanchong District on June 25. 

Tow truck involved in fatal collision with pedestrian in New Taipei City's Sanchong District on June 25.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was fatally struck by a tow truck in New Taipei at a pedestrian crossing on Sunday evening (June 25), while the cause of the accident is still unclear.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, a yellow tow truck driven by a 34-year-old man surnamed Chang (張) hit a 20-year-old man surnamed Men (門) at the intersection of Shuiyang Road and Chenggong Road in the city's Sanchong District, reported CNA. Men sustained serious injuries, and after being rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment was declared dead at 9 p.m.

Police said Men met with his friend to exercise at the New Taipei Metropolitan Park. As Men began to return home while walking under the Chongxin Bridge, he was hit as he took his first step onto the crosswalk, reported SET News.

Men's friend who was at the scene said they had pressed the crosswalk signal button before they crossed, reported ETtoday.

Police said the driver's breathalyzer test did not detect the presence of alcohol. Because there were no surveillance cameras at the intersection, police surveyed the scene of the accident. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
pedestrian crossing
pedestrian fatalities
pedestrian safety
pedestrian zone
zebra crossing
traffic fatality
truck accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan rows back on zebra crossing plans
Taiwan rows back on zebra crossing plans
2023/06/22 17:21
Truck carrying paint thinner bursts into flames on north Taiwan freeway
Truck carrying paint thinner bursts into flames on north Taiwan freeway
2023/06/14 11:06
Woman hit by 25th vehicle that ignored her on zebra crossing in central Taiwan
Woman hit by 25th vehicle that ignored her on zebra crossing in central Taiwan
2023/06/07 13:29
Taipei City records increase in pedestrian traffic deaths
Taipei City records increase in pedestrian traffic deaths
2023/05/26 15:55
Taiwan allocates NT$42 billion to combat 'pedestrian hell'
Taiwan allocates NT$42 billion to combat 'pedestrian hell'
2023/05/25 17:01