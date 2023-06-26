Man fatally hit by tow truck on zebra crossing in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was fatally struck by a tow truck in New Taipei at a pedestrian crossing on Sunday evening (June 25), while the cause of the accident is still unclear.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, a yellow tow truck driven by a 34-year-old man surnamed Chang (張) hit a 20-year-old man surnamed Men (門) at the intersection of Shuiyang Road and Chenggong Road in the city's Sanchong District, reported CNA. Men sustained serious injuries, and after being rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment was declared dead at 9 p.m.

Police said Men met with his friend to exercise at the New Taipei Metropolitan Park. As Men began to return home while walking under the Chongxin Bridge, he was hit as he took his first step onto the crosswalk, reported SET News.

Men's friend who was at the scene said they had pressed the crosswalk signal button before they crossed, reported ETtoday.

Police said the driver's breathalyzer test did not detect the presence of alcohol. Because there were no surveillance cameras at the intersection, police surveyed the scene of the accident. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.