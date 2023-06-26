6 Taiwanese universities ranked among top 100 in Asia by THE

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Taiwanese universities have been ranked among the 100 best universities in Asia, with National Taiwan University (NTU) achieving the highest ranking of 29th.

On Thursday (June 22), Times Higher Education (THE) announced its Asia University Rankings for 2023. Four Taiwanese universities were in the top 50, and six were in the top 100.

NTU received the highest ranking at 29th, a drop of eight spots from its rating last year. It is also tied with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and Sichuan University.

Taiwan's China Medical University was ranked 33rd, Taipei Medical University was 43rd, and Asia University was 49th. Yang Ming Chiao Tung University was ranked 85th and National Tsing Hua University was ranked 95th.

Compared with the 2022 list, most of the 46 Taiwan universities rated in THE's Asia rankings saw a drop in their rankings. Taipei Medical University dropped from 29th to 43rd, Yang Ming Chiao Tung University dropped from 44th to 85th, and Tsing Hua University dropped from 59th to 95th.

Meanwhile, China Medical University rose from 35th to 33rd and Asia University climbed from 78th to 49th.

This is the 11th year that THE has released rankings for universities in Asia. A total of 669 universities from 31 countries and regions in Asia were included, up from 616 schools last year.

According to THE, the top university in Asia this year was Tsinghua University, followed by Peking University, National University of Singapore, University of Hong Kong, and Nanyang Technical University, Singapore, rounding out the top five. The remaining top 10 were Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the University of Tokyo, and a tie for ninth between Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

According to THE, the rankings are meant to assess university performance on the "global stage" and to enable readers to "understand the different missions and successes of higher education institutions." The rankings are based on 13 performance indicators that are grouped into the following five areas: Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry income (knowledge transfer).



(THE screenshot)