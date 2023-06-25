Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Wagner showed Putin's 'weakness'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Wagner Group mutiny in Russia with several world leaders on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said he and US President Joe Biden "discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia" among other things.

"Yesterday's events exposed the weakness of Putin's regime," he added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"We discussed the latest developments in Russia and how they could affect the course of hostilities and the security situation in the region," he said.

"I told him about the situation on the battlefield and the threatening situation created by the occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant."

Zelenskyy also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the impact of the Russian unrest, as well as the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, June 26:

EU foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine aid

European Union foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss how to further support Ukraine.

The ministers are expected to increase the joint military aid fund by €3.5 billion ($3.85 billion).

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will join the meeting via video link.

The unrest in Russia over the weekend prompted Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to shorten a planned trip to South Africa so she could attend the meeting.

Ukraine's defense minister: Russia should focus on its own problems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed the aftermath of the Wagner rebellion on a call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday.

"We agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin," Reznikov wrote on Twitter. "Russia would be better served to address its own issues."

He said they also discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and ways to further help Ukraine's armed forces.

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)