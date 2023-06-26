Tovar and Gomber lead Rockies past Angels 4-3 a day after being beaten by 24 runs

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and the Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Sunday, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.

The Rockies entered the series mired in a season-worst eight-game losing streak, but took two of three from the Angels, who had a 32-12 scoring advantage.

Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games after winning 10 of its previous 13 games.

Tovan extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games with a solo homer to right field in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. He is batting .351 in his nine-game run.

Gomber (5-7) gave up five hits, a walk and two runs, with three strikeouts, through five innings. Entering the game, the 29-year-old left-hander had allowed 22 earned runs in 22 innings in his last five appearances.

In the ninth inning, Justin Lawrence forced Luis Rengifo into a groundout with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first and picked up his fourth save of the season.

Shohei Ohtani’s RBI triple in the sixth inning was his majors-leading 61st of the season.

Ohtani, Taylor Ward and Eduardo Escobar each finished with two hits for the Angels, who out-hit the Rockies 8-5. Colorado had been 6-31 this season when out-hit by its opponent.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson (4-2), a former Rockies first-round pick in 2011 who went on to play four seasons for the club, took the loss after giving up three runs in six innings while striking out a season-high nine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned LHP Kolton Ingram to Salt Lake. … LHP Matt Moore (right oblique strain) won’t return from the 15-day injured list Monday, as originally expected. Manager Phil Nevin said Moore is “a little sore” and will take a day off from throwing. “We’ll see when we get home how he feels,” Nevin said. “I wouldn’t call this a setback at all. I just don’t think he was game-ready after yesterday, but he’s close.”

Rockies: Recalled RHP Nick Mears and INF/OF Michael Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque, while optioning RHP Karl Kauffmann to Albuquerque. Kauffmann pitched the final three innings of Colorado’s 25-1 loss to the Angels on Saturday, giving up one earned run.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.02 ERA) will take on White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.22 ERA) Monday in Anaheim.

Rockies: RHP Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-4, 2.72 ERA) Tuesday in Denver.