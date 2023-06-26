Santander shines again and Bradish is sharp as Orioles edge Mariners 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander robbed Julio Rodríguez with a super catch in right field in the first, then homered two innings later to help the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Kyle Bradish (4-3) allowed two hits in seven innings, and the Orioles took the final two games of the series after dropping Friday's opener 13-1. A day after he had four hits, Santander was again a star for Baltimore. He homered for the fifth time in six games and made an early contribution with his glove.

Rodríguez, the game's second batter, hit a drive to right, but Santander reached above the fence to make the catch.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run in the second for Seattle, but that was the last hit allowed by Bradish, who struck out seven with two walks. Danny Coulombe pitched a perfect eighth, and Félix Bautista rebounded after allowing a ninth-inning homer Saturday, striking out three in the ninth for his 21st save in 26 chances.

George Kirby (6-7) allowed two earned runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Santander's two-run homer to right tied the game in the third.

Jorge Mateo drew a one-out walk off Kirby in the fifth, and then Anthony Bemboom blooped a single to right. Second baseman José Caballero, who had chased the play into right field, couldn't retrieve the ball cleanly, allowing Mateo to score from first. Caballero was charged with an error and the Orioles led 3-2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Cedric Mullins played in center field in his second game back from a groin strain. He was the DH Saturday.

UP NEXT

Baltimore welcomes a surging Cincinnati team for a three-game series at Camden Yards. Cole Irvin (1-3) starts for the Orioles on Monday night against Brandon Williamson (1-0).

Seattle returns home for a series against Washington. The Mariners send Luis Castillo (4-6) to the mound against Trevor Williams (4-4).

