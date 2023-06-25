Southern Taiwan Dengue fever cases rise as testing expands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twelve new confirmed cases of dengue fever in Tainan have brought the total number up to 54, while health authorities have expanded testing capacity until June 28 in response.

The infected individuals are aged between 22 and 85, and all but one were sent to clinics or hospitals where they were confirmed to have contracted the virus, with the remaining individual testing positive at a testing facility. The source of the outbreak remains unknown, per CNA.

The additional testing station will be open at 50 Xihua Street in Tainan’s North District from Sunday (June 25) until June 28 between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. each day. Testing will also be available at Chenggong Activity Center in Rende District, and at the Shanhua District Health Center, both open until June 30 between 8.30-11.30 a.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Health authorities say those in Rende District should take extra precautions to avoid mosquitoes, as they carry the virus. Taiwan’s CDC follows World Health Organization advice and recommends those at risk wear long sleeves and pants, use mosquito nets (ideally sprayed with insect repellent), window screens, incense coils, and bug lamps.

Those with dengue fever symptoms should get tested immediately, health authorities said. The most common symptom of dengue is fever with any of the following: nausea, vomiting, rashes, aches and pains, including eye pain behind the eyes, and muscle, joint, or bone pain.

Mosquitos carrying the virus are attracted to stagnant pooled water where they can lay eggs, and eliminating these sources of mosquitos will help reduce transmission.