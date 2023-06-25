Ko backs off China trade pact meant to prepare Taiwan for annexation, but Hou picks it up

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has backed off on reviving the Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement (CSSTA), claiming that it was merely part of internal party discussions and that the formal white paper laying out the party’s foreign policy platform has not yet been finalized and released.

Ko also noted: “This is why I loath when this country is like this, every day fake news smearing black, smearing red,” by which he means being defamed (抹黑, smearing black) and being tarred as pro-China (抹紅, smearing red). He is not entirely wrong about the local press, but that his party was even considering reviving the CSSTA is concerning and newsworthy, though the press may have taken it out of context.

His own campaign office, however, did not do him any favors on the subject by issuing a press release which read like it was defending him for considering reviving the CSSTA.

Now that Ko has backed off supporting the CSSTA, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) picked up the baton and said he supports the pact and "hopes it will be launched immediately." It's unclear how much he knows about the details of the deal, but he may want to reconsider his position.

I explored in greater detail how the proposed trade pact came about and how it sparked the 2014 Sunflower Movement that saw hundreds of thousands of people flood the streets of Taipei to stop it being ratified. In a nutshell, it was the first of two trade agreements planned under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) which was signed off on by then-President Ma Ying-yeou’s (馬英九) administration in 2010.

ECFA is still in force and came with an “early harvest” list of products that China would allow into their market, mostly agricultural. The services-oriented CSSTA was negotiated behind closed doors and signed in Shanghai in 2013, with a similar agreement on goods being planned.

Fortunately, alert civic groups, activists and opposition lawmakers demanded that the legislature be allowed to conduct a review of the contents of the trade deal before ratifying it. Eventually, the Kuomintang (KMT) got frustrated that the review was taking so long and announced they were going to put it to a vote, which they would have won given their majority at the time.

Prior to that happening, activists stormed the legislature and occupied it for over three weeks to block the vote. Huge crowds filled the streets during that period in support.

Debt of gratitude

They were successful, and the CSSTA was never ratified. If it had, Taiwan’s sovereignty would have been severely compromised. The Sunflower Movement just may have saved Taiwan from being easily annexed by China, and we owe those quick-thinking activists who occupied the legislature a deep debt of gratitude.

Though pan-green figures had been warning that Ma was laying out the groundwork for annexation by China during his first term and even before, it really was not until his second term that it became blatant enough that the general public caught on. Many voters had assumed Ma, like his KMT predecessors, was enough of a Republic of China (ROC) nationalist to keep the country out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

They were wrong. Ma let the military atrophy slowly by allowing defense spending to drop below 2% of GDP.

He cut mandatory military conscription to only four months, though admittedly based on plans originally approved by his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) predecessor to eventually transition to an all-volunteer military.

He opened Taiwan to Chinese tourists and students. He signed ECFA, which quickly led to China taking the vast majority of Taiwanese agricultural exports.

Both have since been weaponized, with tourists and students withdrawn after Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office. “Early harvest” agricultural products one by one have been blocked in the Chinese market, usually after the Chinese have managed to steal Taiwanese cultivars or farming techniques, though from time to time they will restore market access for a product or two as reward for a high-level KMT visit.

They lifted the old ban on the “three links,” allowing direct trade, transportation, and mail between China and Taiwan for the first time since 1949. That was a smart decision that helped keep many Taiwanese staff in Taiwan because previously it was too time-consuming and expensive to have to fly staff to visit the factory floors of Taiwanese factories, but it did make it easier for Chinese infiltration.

Ma’s most ambitious moves to integrate Taiwan and China to prepare for eventual annexation were the CSSTA and the planned trade pact in goods. Both would have turned Taiwan effectively into a vassal state, making it very hard to protect the nation’s sovereignty.

Welcome mat for the United Front

The CSSTA would have opened 64 areas of the economy to China. The intro to the agreement lists these examples: “management consulting, advertising, market research services, technical testing and analysis, consulting services related to science and technology, packaging, printing, exhibition services, mailing list editing, telecommunication, land transport of courier services, film import quota, construction services, environmental services, hospital services, social services, travel agency services, operation of theaters and sports facilities, sales and marketing of air transport services, storage and warehousing services, freight transport agency services, washing and cleaning services, hairdressing and other beauty services, funeral parlor and crematorium services, insurance, banking, and securities services.”

China’s United Front Work Department (UFWD), which is in charge of cognitive warfare and influence operations, is actively trying to undermine Taiwanese society, economy, and democracy. It is a subversive form of warfare that encompasses every and any individual or aspect of a country it can undermine to its ends.

It engages in massive data collection, with which it can identify weaknesses it can use to bribe or blackmail key people to gain leverage. Any forms of communication it can access it will, both to spread propaganda and sow discord.

As a son of a high-ranking KMT official who was part of the government that lost the Chinese civil war to the CCP, and as president with access to intelligence reports, Ma was one of the most well-aware people in the country as to the UFWD’s activities. With that in mind, looking over the list of businesses that were being opened to China, it’s obvious he was clearing a path for them.

The most benign businesses on the list are hairdressers and funeraries, though both could be valuable sources of data. All Chinese businesses by law must provide any data demanded by the CCP, at any time and from any source, regardless of the country of origin.

Construction is alarming because Chinese construction is notorious for being incredibly shoddy, engaging in poor practices as well as for its habit of bugging important structures. For example, they bugged the African Union headquarters.

Subversion in key economic sectors

Operating theaters, mail lists, and printing would allow the UFWD to flood Taiwan with Chinese propaganda from within the country and be exempt from import controls. Even operating exhibitions and sports facilities would open the door for propaganda operations here within “Chinese Taipei.”

Management consulting, market research services, technical testing and analysis, and science and technology consulting are all perfect fronts for espionage, especially industrial espionage. China is known to have the most widespread government-sponsored industrial espionage practices in the world, which is particularly alarming in a high-technology dependent economy such as Taiwan’s.

Through hospital services, they would be able to access National Health Insurance data, a gold mine for blackmail or bribery. Similarly, access to insurance, banking, and securities data and direct access to that money would have provided significant leverage.

Indirect advertising utilizing Taiwanese companies with operations in China influencing the media is already a big problem by making local outlets dependent on money originating in China. It’s not hard to see how they could subvert local media by directly advertising with huge budgets, then threatening to withhold support if content changes are not made.

Operating courier services and especially telecommunications is particularly alarming. The United States and the European Union, among others, have banned Chinese-made Huawei and ZTE equipment from their telecommunication networks over security concerns about backdoor access to communications.

If the Chinese controlled both the equipment and the operator of the equipment, they would have access to nearly everything. Modern telecommunications data bounces from server to server across multiple companies and locations before reaching its final destination. It’s not hard to imagine how a significant investment coming from China offering lower prices could quickly embed itself as a major player in Taiwan to the point that almost all communications would at some point pass through its equipment with embedded backdoors or even directly through their telecommunications operators.

All combined, the CSSTA would have embedded the UFWD in all aspects of Taiwan’s society and economy in some form or another, no one would be able to escape their data collection network and their financial and economic clout would have given them the ability to influence, bully, or bribe nearly anyone or everyone.

Billions would have been spent via government contracts in China to allow Chinese firms to operate at a loss in Taiwan. One by one, strategic segments of Taiwan’s economy would have fallen into Chinese hands.

Chinese propaganda and influence operations would have been pervasive at all levels of society and across all forms of media. Already, media outlets, such as Want Want China Times, are indirectly funded by Chinese government contracts to the Want Want snack company and the Financial Times uncovered the fact that the company takes direct orders from China on content.

Fortunately, Taiwan News' parent company I-Mei Foods does not operate in China, which limits the CCP’s ability to interfere with or influence the company’s operations. If the CSSTA had been ratified, all news outlets that did not toe Beijing’s line would have come under immense pressure to either change their editorial line, or be bribed, blackmailed, or financially overwhelmed to cease operations.

For Ma Ying-jeou, that was not a bug in the CSSTA, it was a feature.