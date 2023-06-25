Everything you need to know about Taiwan mangoes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan annually produces 170,000 tons of mangoes, which is nearly 500 million individual mangoes, and on average, each person in Taiwan eats 21 mangoes per year, according to a News and Market report.

Summer months are the peak mango season, typically between May and September. Taiwan produces several different varieties of mangoes such as the popular Irwin (愛文) mango, the large Jinhuang (金煌) mango, the Haden mango, the Tu (土) mango, and the Yuwen (玉文) mango.

Taiwan produces the most Irwin mangoes in the world, and there is a long-term debate amongst fruit sellers about whether Pingtung or Tainan produces the best mangoes. To many people's surprise, mangoes are actually pollinated by flies.



Many different types of mangoes are grown in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

The mango is an exotic species that was first introduced to Taiwan by the Dutch in the 17th century. Popular types such as Haden and Keitt were later introduced from Florida by U.S. agricultural officials in 1954.

Mangoes typically grow in tropical and subtropical regions, especially in India and China. Japan especially grows Irwin mangoes, and many varieties are grown in Okinawa and Miyazaki prefectures, and a small number are grown in greenhouses in Hokkaido.

The first Irwin mango tree in Taiwan was planted in 1962 by the "father of Irwin mango," Cheng Han-chih (鄭罕池). The current way of raising mangoes, such as wrapping young mangoes in white paper bags to prevent infiltration by pests, was also invented by Cheng.

Pingtung or Tainan?

According to statistics from the Council of Agriculture, there are currently 16,313 hectares of mangoes being grown in Taiwan. The largest production area is Tainan, followed by Pingtung and Kaohsiung.

Irwin accounts for more than half of all mangoes produced, followed by the Tu mango and the Jinhuang mango. Irwin mangoes are mainly produced in Tainan and Pingtung, Tu mangoes come from Pingtung, and Jinhuang mangoes mostly come from Kaohsiung and Tainan.

Tainan is undertaking the most experimental and trial plantings of mangoes in Taiwan. It is also the birthplace of the Irwin mango, which is the most popular on the market, because of its aesthetically pleasing bright red skin, good aroma and size, and moderate sweetness and acidity.

Different areas have different cultivation and planting methods for Irwin mangoes. For example, Fangshan Township of Pingtung County has sufficient sunshine all year round, so mangoes grow faster.

In Tainan, growing times may take longer, leading to a potentially sweeter taste.



Tainan is a major producer of the Irwin mango. (CNA photo)

Flies pollinate mango flowers

Mango flowers have a distinctive smell and are pollinated by bright green blowflies. Farmers usually keep them in their orchards, as they are easy to raise and very useful when it comes to pollination.

Mango flowers bloom from October to December every year, and low temperatures and dryness are conducive to the differentiation of flower buds. If there is a warm winter above 25 C accompanied by rain, branches will grow leaves instead of buds that develop into flowers.

There was less rain in the first half of the year, resulting in smaller fruits than in previous years.

Many mangoes are typically grafted onto a Tu mango tree, and it takes a mango tree four years to bloom and bear fruit. The Tu mango is considered the most indigenous and suitable variety for Taiwan’s climate.

Buying mangoes

When choosing a mango, you should look at its shape and color. If the shape is plump, the body of the fruit has completed a full growing cycle.

If you buy mangoes that are not yet fully ripe, it is recommended to store them in a cool indoor place. Putting them in the refrigerator too early will stop the post-ripening process of the fruit and reduce the flavor and quality of the mango.

If the fruit is fragrant and soft when you touch it, this means it is ripe and ready for eating. Mangoes are high in dietary fiber and vitamin C.

Consuming 500 grams of mango is about 200 to 300 calories, which is similar to a bowl of rice. Due to the calories involved, one should be aware of overconsumption, and it is recommended to eat no more than half or a full mango per day.