MOFA prepares to welcome delegation from Belize to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will welcome a diplomatic delegation from Belize which will stay in Taiwan from Monday through Friday (June 26-30), it was announced on Sunday (June 25).

The delegation, comprised of six members, will be led by the Minister of National Defense and Border Security Florencio Marin Jr. Other officials visiting Taiwan will include Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economics, Development, and Investment, and Dario Tapia, an undersecretary at the Ministry of National Defense and Border Security.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ocean Affairs Council, as well as the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and several shipbuilding companies, per CNA.

MOFA said they are extending a warm welcome to Marin and the other officials. In addition to official talks on bilateral cooperation, MOFA will also host a banquet for the delegation and take them on trips to the National Palace Museum and Taipei 101, giving them an opportunity to learn about Taiwan’s culture, society, and history.

Florencio Marin Jr. has served as a multi-term legislator in the Belize House of Representatives. He is deeply committed to promoting exchanges between Belize and Taiwan in the fields of national defense and security.