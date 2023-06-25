Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA prepares to welcome delegation from Belize to Taiwan

Delegation, led by Belizean Minister of National Defense and Border Security, will be in Taiwan five days

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/25 16:56
Florencio Marin Jr., right, and Ambassador to Belize David Kuan-Chou, left, signed an agreement on Coast Guard cooperation, Sept. 2022....

Florencio Marin Jr., right, and Ambassador to Belize David Kuan-Chou, left, signed an agreement on Coast Guard cooperation, Sept. 2022....

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will welcome a diplomatic delegation from Belize which will stay in Taiwan from Monday through Friday (June 26-30), it was announced on Sunday (June 25).

The delegation, comprised of six members, will be led by the Minister of National Defense and Border Security Florencio Marin Jr. Other officials visiting Taiwan will include Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economics, Development, and Investment, and Dario Tapia, an undersecretary at the Ministry of National Defense and Border Security.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ocean Affairs Council, as well as the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and several shipbuilding companies, per CNA.

MOFA said they are extending a warm welcome to Marin and the other officials. In addition to official talks on bilateral cooperation, MOFA will also host a banquet for the delegation and take them on trips to the National Palace Museum and Taipei 101, giving them an opportunity to learn about Taiwan’s culture, society, and history.

Florencio Marin Jr. has served as a multi-term legislator in the Belize House of Representatives. He is deeply committed to promoting exchanges between Belize and Taiwan in the fields of national defense and security.

Florencio Marin Jr.
MOFA
Belize

RELATED ARTICLES

UK, Japan Kyushu national pavilions make debut at Food Taipei
UK, Japan Kyushu national pavilions make debut at Food Taipei
2023/06/16 16:09
Honduras ends FTA with Taiwan after president visits China
Honduras ends FTA with Taiwan after president visits China
2023/06/15 14:32
Deputy speaker of Italy’s Senate visits Taiwan
Deputy speaker of Italy’s Senate visits Taiwan
2023/06/14 14:30
Belize ambassador shares flavors of home ahead of Food Taipei 2023
Belize ambassador shares flavors of home ahead of Food Taipei 2023
2023/06/13 16:44
Taiwan foreign minister to speak at 2023 European Values Summit
Taiwan foreign minister to speak at 2023 European Values Summit
2023/06/12 09:55