Taiwanese worker electrocuted in industrial accident in Kaohsiung

Man's death marks second work-related death in city's Xiaogang District this week

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/25 15:59
(Unsplash, Troy Bridges photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person died in an industrial accident in Kaohsiung’s Xiaogang District at a factory that belongs to the Jin Yeh Shing Industrial Company on Sunday morning (June 25).

The victim, a 38-year-old man surnamed Su (蘇), was rewiring a factory machine when he accidentally touched a charged metal surface. Su was instantly knocked unconscious and showed no signs of life, reported UDN.

Colleagues attempted to provide emergency medical treatment but were unsuccessful in reviving Su. The accident occurred at 10:06 a.m. and emergency medical responders declared Su dead at 11:50 a.m.

Su was an electrical technician, working as a contractor for the company. Since the accident occurred in a workplace, the Labor Affairs Bureau dispatched officials to investigate the circumstances of the accident alongside local police officers.

The incident marks the second death in the past week resulting from an industrial accident in Koahsiung’s Xiaogang District, reported LTN.

On June 21, two men working for the Union Steel Development Corporation fell into a large chute filled with gravel. One of the men was safely rescued with minor injuries, but the other, a 57-year-old surnamed Huang (黃), reportedly suffocated before he could be saved.
industrial accident
electrocution
Kaohsiung
Xiaogang District
Ministry of Labor

