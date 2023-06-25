Tai Tzu-ying wins Yonex Taipei Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's top female badminton player, Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), enjoyed home-court advantage as she triumphed in the women's singles final of the 2023 Yonex Taipei Open on Sunday (June 25).

Tai easily defeated the American competitor, Zhang Beiwen (張蓓雯), dismissing her in straight sets by a score of 21-14 and 21-17 to win the championship. Tai is ranked No. 4 in the world in the women’s singles badminton competition. Including today’s championship final round, Tai has competed 10 times against Zhang Beiwen, ranked No. 15 in the world, and has recorded eight consecutive wins and two losses.



Tai wins her fifth Taipei Open. (CNA photo)

Tai has also proven dominant at the Taipei Open, winning five women's singles championships: 2012, 2016, 2018, 2022, and 2023. Her accomplishments also make her the competitor with the most championships in the history of the Taipei Open.

After the Taipei Open, Tai will participate in the Korea Open on July 18 and the Japan Open on July 25.



A dominant, straight-set, victory for Tai at Taipei Open. (CNA photo)