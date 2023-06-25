Taiwan to implement security check exemptions for US passengers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to remove security screening requirements for transiting travelers from the U.S. in a move that policy makers hope will increase Taiwan’s status as a global transportation hub.

Han Chen-hua (韓振華) of Taiwan’s aviation department told CNA on Sunday (June 25) that the change will be implemented at Taoyuan International Airport and will likely begin in the second half of 2022. Since 2019, passengers of U.S. origin have been exempted from additional checked baggage security checks when transiting Taiwan, and the additional exemptions are expected to save travelers between 30 and 60 minutes of waiting at the airport.

Han said that before the pandemic, there were about 2.96 million travelers who transited through Taoyuan International Airport in 2019, of which about 750,000 were of U.S. origin, according to transport ministry statistics. Han said that this year’s estimate for transiting passengers is around 1.2 million, but numbers are rising quickly, and Han said he is optimistic the airport will soon return to pre-pandemic traffic levels.

Taiwan aviation administration officials, the director of Taoyuan airport, and Taiwan aviation police will reportedly travel to San Francisco in late July to finalize arrangements with their U.S. counterparts.

Travelers from New Zealand and Canada transiting Taoyuan airport are already exempt from additional checked baggage security checks but are still required to undergo security screening for their personal and carry-on baggage.