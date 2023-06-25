Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan vegetable, fruit prices rise 30% due to unstable weather

High heat, torrential rains, insect pests lead to poor harvest

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/25 12:54
Farmers struggle with difficult growing conditions. (CNA photo)

Farmers struggle with difficult growing conditions. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sunshine and high temperatures followed by heavy rain have led to a poor harvest hampered by insect pests, leading some farmers to let their fields go fallow.

As a result, the average price for leafy vegetables rose from NT$20 (US$0.65) per kilogram at the beginning of June to NT$27 (US$0.87), an increase of about 30%, per PTS. One dragon fruit orchard in Huwei, Yunlin suffered greatly, with many fruits showing poor skin.

With no way to sell this fruit through traditional channels, it has invited the public to pick their own fruit at half the price. One farmer in Yunlin said, "We have experienced lots of pests and diseases. You can't spray pesticides on rainy days. And it also won't work if it rains after you finish spraying."

In addition, a dragon fruit orchard in Huwei has been adversely affected by rainy weather, which has damaged the fruit's exterior but not its flavor. The farmer also opened this orchard to the public to self-pick fruit for half the price.

"Every day, 2,300 people come to pick fruit. They all bring their children as they look forward to this experience and also want to buy cheap fruit," said orchard owner Hsu Fuyi (許富義). However, picking dragon fruit is not easy, as it has to be cut from a cactus that has many prickly thorns.
pests
poort harvest
dragon fruit
Huwei
Yunlin County Government
Yunlin

RELATED ARTICLES

Drug packages in Taiwan inspired by classic martial arts comedy
Drug packages in Taiwan inspired by classic martial arts comedy
2023/06/15 17:42
Whole, 'uncut, unpeeled' frog ramen on the menu in central Taiwan
Whole, 'uncut, unpeeled' frog ramen on the menu in central Taiwan
2023/06/13 19:50
Illegal casino busted in Taiwan’s Douliu area
Illegal casino busted in Taiwan’s Douliu area
2023/03/29 14:22
Taiwan probes corruption case against county speaker, German wind energy project
Taiwan probes corruption case against county speaker, German wind energy project
2023/03/09 15:45
Five Taiwanese fishermen rescued from waters off Yunlin
Five Taiwanese fishermen rescued from waters off Yunlin
2023/01/27 16:03