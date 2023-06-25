Taiwan's Hsinchu deals with aftermath of gas leaks, fires, explosions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the sudden and widespread gas leaks, fires, and explosions in Hsinchu’s Zhubei City on Saturday (June 25), the county executive held a press conference on Sunday morning (June 26) to update residents on the current situation and relevant investigations.



After reports of explosions and fires in Zhubei, Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) rushed back to Taiwan from a trip in Japan, arriving in Hsinchu just after 9:30 p.m., reported UDN. He immediately convened an emergency meeting with county officials to assess the situation.



On Sunday morning, Yang told the press that 18 axial flow valves across the city were to be replaced immediately. He explained that the excessive pressure in the affected gas lines was caused by the failure of one such vale at a gas pressure-reducing station.

Damage to property caused by fires and explosions will be paid to victims directly by the Hsinchu Gas Company, he said. Additionally, the Hsinchu County government will perform a comprehensive inspection of every electronic gas meter in Zhubei City and replace any that are damaged or defective, per UDN.



Technicians and engineers began conducting surveys of the affected neighborhoods early Sunday morning to determine the safety of the gas line infrastructure and the extent of damage incurred by buildings affected by fires or explosions on Saturday.

Residents in the affected areas have been evacuated and will not be able to return until their safety can be ensured, said Yang. In the meantime, the county has established a subsidy assistance program that will provide every resident in the affected area with NT$1,200 (US$39) per day to help offset the cost of their temporary accommodation.

The Zhubei Police Department has been instructed to increase patrols and surveillance of the area that is temporarily under restricted access.