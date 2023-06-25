Taiwan envoy to Thailand resigns over sexual misconduct

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Many were stunned when Taiwan’s envoy in Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), suddenly tendered his resignation less than a year into his term of office on Wednesday (June 21).

Chang's reason for stepping down has since been made clear.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Saturday (June 24) that it received a report of sexual harassment involving individuals within the Thailand representative office, per PTS.

After a brief investigation, it was found that Chuang was involved in several alleged incidents. And, based on the principle of "zero tolerance," he was immediately asked to resign.

MOFA said it attaches great importance to suspected sexual harassment incidents involving overseas diplomats. The results of the investigation were submitted to a Sexual Harassment Complaint Review Committee, which will continue to provide care and psychological support for the parties involved.

Furthermore, MOFA will strive to ensure gender equality and protection for all of its employees.

Chuang, a former legislator and cabinet spokesperson, was appointed last year after the departure of his predecessor, Lee Ying-yuan (李應元), for health reasons.

The Presidential Office had approved Chuang’s resignation on Wednesday (June 21). Initially, the media had speculated the diplomat may have resigned due to personal matters or family issues, though the real cause is sexual misconduct, adding to the growing list of politicians involved in #MeToo incidents.