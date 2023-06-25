Wood, Petrovic rally Revolution to 2-1 victory over Toronto

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bobby Wood had a goal and an assist, Djordje Petrovic made a career-high nine saves and the New England Revolution rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

New England (10-3-6) upped its unbeaten streak at home to a club-record 10. The Revolution, however, beat Toronto (3-7-10) at home for the first time in five tries. New England beat Toronto 2-0 on the road earlier this season.

Deandre Kerr staked the visitors to an early lead when he took passes from Cristian Gutiérrez and Lorenzo Insigne in the 11th minute and scored for the third time this season.

Bobby Wood scored an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute to pull the Revolution even. It was Wood's seventh netter of the season and his fourth in his last seven matches.

New England took the lead for good seven minutes into the second half when Giacomo Vrioni took passes from Wood and Carles Gil and scored his fourth goal of the campaign.

Greg Ranjitsingh did not make a save in his second straight start and fourth career appearance for Toronto.

Toronto is 4-29-11 in its last 44 road matches. The club has earned just 23 points away from home since the start of the 2021 season. That's the lowest total of any non-expansion team over that time.

The Revolution fell short in their attempt to score at least three goals in four straight matches at home — something the club has never done.

Toronto returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. New England travels to play Cincinnati FC on Saturday.

