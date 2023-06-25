Driver injured after parking tower malfunctions in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An underground mechanical parking facility in Taipei City malfunctioned on Saturday night (June 24), causing a vehicle and its driver to plummet three stories.

The accident occurred on Jinshan South Road at around 6 p.m. The driver, a 75-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), was injured in the accident and, after being rescued by firefighters, was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported UDN.



Investigators are examining the parking device to determine why the platform did not rise like normal when Chang was preparing to park his car. Unaware that the platform was not in its proper place, Chang drove over the precipice and the vehicle fell to the bottom of the underground shaft.

Chang was injured in the fall but remained conscious. It took firefighters about two hours to safely extract him and send him to a hospital.

Upon being rescued, Chang reported serious chest pain, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. A photograph of the parking structure shows that Chang’s vehicle damaged cars parked on adjacent platforms as it tumbled down the shaft.



The car is at the bottom of the three-story shaft. (CNA photo)