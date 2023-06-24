Bublik beats Zverev 6-3, 7-5 to book Halle final against Bautista Agut or Rublev

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Alexander Bublik defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday to book his place in the final of the Halle Open.

The 48th-ranked Kazakh player hit 14 aces and saved the only break point he faced as he beat the ninth-seeded Zverev in 1 hour, 27 minutes.

Zverev reached the Halle final in 2016 and 2017. He was aiming for his first title since 2021.

Bublik, who is looking for his second trophy after winning in Montpellier last year, will play Roberto Bautista Agut or Andrey Rublev in the final.

___

