Taiwan top judiciary official visits Czech Republic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The president of the Judicial Yuan, Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力), met with the head of the Czech Republic’s Constitutional Court in a breakthrough for judicial diplomacy, reports said Saturday (June 24).

While the two countries do not maintain official diplomatic relations, unofficial ties have been growing warmer. Government members and politicians have been exchanging visits, with a highlight Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) sharing the stage with Czech President Peter Pavel at a think tank forum in Prague June 14.

On June 21, Hsu visited the Czech Constitutional Court in the eastern town of Brno and met its president, Pavel Rychetsky, CNA reported. The meeting was reportedly kept low key because the two countries were not diplomatic allies.

Hsu traveled to Central Europe in his capacity of head of Taiwan’s Constitutional Court and was accompanied by two member judges. They were welcomed by Senate President Milos Vystrcil, a previous visitor to Taiwan, and discussed the legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan at universities in Prague and Olomouc.

Next month’s planned launch of direct flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Prague was also a topic of enthusiastic discussion between the judicial leaders of both countries, according to CNA.

